This Fool cast list: Who stars in Hulu comedy series?

Hulu's upcoming comedy series, This Fool, is ready to premiere on August 12, 2022. Written by and starring Chris Estrada, the show is all set to follow events inspired by the popular comedian's life while also exploring the ups and downs of working-class South Central Los Angeles life. The show's debut season will consist of ten episodes in total.

This Fool will follow 30-year-old Julio Lopez (played by Estrada himself), who still lives at his parents' place, dates the same girl from high school, and finds excuses to deal with his problem. This stuck-up, not-so-young man works at a gang rehabilitation nonprofit with his older cousin Luis (Frankie Quinones), an ex-gang member just out of prison. The show is executive produced by Estrada, Matt Ingebretson, Pat Bishop, Fred Armisen, and Jonathan Groff.

It also has some talented cast members like Frankie Quinones and Michelle Ortiz. Read on to find out about the full cast of This Fool ahead of its premiere later this week.

Chris Estrada as Julio Lopez

Chris Estrada is the protagonist of the show. He plays the role of the 30-year-old stuck-up nonprofit worker who refuses to move ahead in life. Things are further complicated when his cousin, Luis, moves in with him after getting out of prison.

Chris Estrada is a prolific standup comedian and writer who has been named one of the ''2018 Time Out LA Top 10 Comics to Watch.'' He has previously co-created Hulu's Punk Ass Bitch, and has been a part of multiple great stand-up routines.

This Fool will be Estrada's scripted television debut.

Michelle Ortiz as Maggie

Michelle Ortiz will play Julio's on-again-off-again girlfriend from high school, Maggie. According to the information available on the internet, Maggie seems to be a particularly interesting character.

Ortiz is known for her stint as Sam in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D as Sam. Michelle Ortiz is also an accomplished writer. Her other works include MADtv, Baja Come Down, and Mr. Mom.

Frankie Quinones as Luis

Frankie Quinones will play the role of Julio's cousin, Luis, a fresh-out-of-prison convict. Julio will be assigned to his case in the non-profit, where the workers try to keep ex-convicts away from gangs and crime, making him one of the most interesting characters in the show.

Frankie Quinones has previously appeared in El Chicano (2018), Bound by Debt (2018), and Dress up Gang (2019).

Other cast members of This Fool

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the show boasts a whole set of other talented actors, including Anna Lamadrid, Sandra Marcela Hernandez, Julia Vera, Mia Hunt, Laura Patalano, Trevion Twosifix Pleasant, Tina D'Marco, and Michael Imperioli, among many others.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"The show centers on Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, who has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation nonprofit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family."

This Fool premieres on August 12, 2022, on Hulu. Keep watching this space for more updates.

