What time will This Fool air on Hulu? Release date, trailer, and more details explored

Comedian Chris Estrada is set to make his scripted television debut with Hulu's upcoming comedy series, This Fool. The ten-episode first season of the anticipated show will premiere on August 12, 2022. Written by the comedian himself, the series is heavily inspired by Estrada's life and struggles. Though the network is yet to announce an official time for the release, most Hulu shows premiere at 3 AM EST, and this one is expected to follow the pattern.

Alongside writing the show, Chris Estrada also plays the role of the show's protagonist, Julio Lopez, who works at a gang rehabilitation nonprofit. Julio is the kind of character who is stuck up in his life and refuses to do anything to change it. Estrada is also one of the executive producers of the show, alongside Patt Bishop, Jake Weisman, Jonathan Groff, Fred Armisen, and Matt Ingebretson.

This Fool promo: A hilarious gang rehabilitation story

The quirky and hilarious promo for This Fool aptly details, with a touch of outright comical imposition, how the attempts at rehabilitation of gang members could look to outsiders. There are numerous hilarious incidents depicted in the trailer that sum up Julio's work-life. Despite its seeming emphasis in the trailer, the show will not be a workplace comedy.

The majority of the comedy series will focus on Julio Lopez and his older cousin Luis (Frankie Quinones), who is an ex-gang member just out of prison. He also recently moved into Julio's house. The show will also try to offer an accurate portrayal of the struggles of working-class South Central Los Angeles natives.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Inspired by the life and stand-up of star and co-creator Chris Estrada, “This Fool” is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers around Julio Lopez, a 30- year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family."

This Fool additionally stars Frankie Quinones, Laura Patalano, Michelle Ortiz, Julia Vera, and Michael Imperioli.

Speaking about his upcoming comedy show, Estrada said:

"It's pretty crazy ...You can't go farther from working at a warehouse to being an EP on a TV show. It was great, I loved it. It gave me an opportunity to like really tell a story that was honest and authentic to my experience, so it was kind of like hitting the lottery...So it was sort of a dream come true, and also a dream that I never thought could happen. That was really cool."

The show is from the house of ABC Signature. This Fool is all set to launch the popular comedian's career to a new height after his 2019 Comedy Central Up Next made him a household name.

This Fool will premiere on August 12, 2022, on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.

