"This is literally them drinking together": Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez kidney drama explored as former's dad triggers controversy

American actress Francia Raisa's father, Renán Almendárez Coello, sparked controversy online after he confirmed that his daughter had been feuding with Selena Gomez. On May 9, Page Six published a report detailing why Raisa and Coello have been on rocky terms, according to the former's father.

As per the publication, in November 2022, Coello appeared on a Spanish news show called Primer Impacto. He revealed that Francia had stopped talking to Selena because she could not stop drinking.

When Coello was asked why Francia Raisa did not appear in Selena Gomez's new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, he confirmed the rumors of the girls being at odds. He said:

"Love, money, and fame changes the whole world, including Selena."

The host then asked him if their feud was "provoked" due to Selena's drinking, to which Coello said:

"There's a difference when Selena is drinking. Francia told Selena that she didn't give her the kidney so she could go out and drink."

However, Coello's comments sparked controversy online after fans started questioning Raisa's allegations.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Gomez and Raisa's fallout.

Twitter reactions on Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez's fallout over the latter's drinking

After Rasia's father's revelation behind the reason for her and Selena Gomez's fallout went viral, Twitterati was divided. Several users slammed Raisa for questioning Gomez's life choices, stating it is the singer's choice and that she should respect whatever Selena is doing.

Others were siding with Raisa, slamming Gomez for being ungrateful that Raisa saved her life, with the actress not even appearing in her name in Selena's Apple TV+ documentary.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Raisa and Gomez's fallout. (Image via @TheDailyLoud/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Raisa and Gomez's fallout. (Image via @TheDailyLoud/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Raisa and Gomez's fallout. (Image via @TheDailyLoud/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Raisa and Gomez's fallout. (Image via @TheDailyLoud/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Raisa and Gomez's fallout. (Image via @TheDailyLoud/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Raisa and Gomez's fallout. (Image via @TMZ/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Raisa and Gomez's fallout. (Image via @TMZ/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Raisa and Gomez's fallout. (Image via @TMZ/Twitter)

Francia Raisa's father warned Selena Gomez to be careful

During the same interaction, Francia Raisa's father warned Gomez to be careful after his daughter donated her kidney to her.

“Be careful. Be really careful.”

In 2017, Francia Raisa gave one of her kidneys to lupus patient Gomez. The Wizards of Waverly Place actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself and Raisa lying on hospital beds while holding each other's hands during the medical procedure.

However, when Gomez referred to Taylor Swift as her "only friend in the industry," speculations that the two were at odds started circulating last year.

While speaking with Rolling Stone in November 2022, Gomez said:

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong."

Below the Instagram post of the publication, Raisa responded with, "Interesting."

While speaking on her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez said she will always be in debt to Francia Raisa for donating her kidney.

Poll : 0 votes