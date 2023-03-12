“I felt watched over”: Selena Gomez praises Francia Raisa six years after kidney donation

American singer Selena Gomez praised her actress best friend, Francia Raisa, for donating her kidney and saving the former's life.

While appearing on an episode of Apple TV+'s series Dear ..., the 30-year-old star discussed receiving a transplant from the 34-year-old actress as she struggled with complications due to life-endangering issues such as lupus.

Selena Gomez News 🎬 @OfficialSGnews “I will never, ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia.” - Selena Gomez talks about Francia Raisa’s kidney donation. “I will never, ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia.” - Selena Gomez talks about Francia Raisa’s kidney donation. https://t.co/e5kXZWSHgq

"My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested. And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky."

According to Medical News Today, Lupus is an autoimmune disease that lasts for long periods and causes the immune system to attack good tissue. It has a wide range of potential effects on the body. Medicine and home remedies are both effective treatments for it.

Selena Gomez received a kidney transplant in 2017, after which there were speculations that she and Raisa had a fallout. In November 2022, the Round and Round singer told Rolling Stone that she considers Taylor Swift her "only friend" in the industry, to which Francia allegedly responded, "Interesting," in a since-deleted comment.

Later, Gomez cleared the air via a TikTok, stating:

"Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

Selena Gomez will always be "in debt" to Francia Raisa

In the same episode of Apple TV+'s documentary series, Selena Gomez stated that she is grateful to Francia Raisa for stepping up at the time of her need.

"I understand that that doesn't happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way. I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming."

After Gomez did not mention Raisa's name in her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, fans were quick to take sides in the hypothetical feud, with many accusing the singer of being ungrateful towards her friend, while others claimed that Francia donated the kidney for attention.

While speaking with Glamour in February 2023 about these rumors, Raisa said:

“I get snakes on my Instagram comments a lot that I’m, I don’t know, using certain people for fame. If I had that in me, I would’ve been famous a long time ago. Those little things that get written about me, they’re hurtful. I do my best to try to ignore and avoid it. I deleted my Twitter because I couldn’t handle it.”

As per Page Six, Raisa unfollowed Gomez on Instagram after the latter did not mention her name in her documentary.

