Who is Francia Raisa? Ethnicity and more explored amid Selena Gomez drama 

It seems like Selena Gomez has had a falling out with her friend Francia Raisa. The former reignited rumors of their friendship coming to an end after seemingly dissing the actress in a social media post.

Selena Gomez has been in the limelight in recent weeks during the release of her documentary, My Mind & Me. The film mostly covered the past six years of the Disney alum’s life, including her battle with mental illness.

Strangely, there were no mentions of Francia Raisa, who donated a kidney to Gomez during the latter’s battle with lupus.

In the documentary, Selena Gomez named Taylor Swift as her only celebrity friend in the industry. The Only Murders In The Building actress also said in a Rolling Stone interview:

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor Swift, so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

How I Met Your Father actress Francia Raisa seemed to be irked by the comment and wrote “interesting” under an E!News post. The comment has since been deleted. However, Raisa has unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.

In a TikTok video created by content creator stephwithdadeets that explained the duo’s drama, Selena Gomez commented:

“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Where was Francia Raisa born?

The Grown-ish star was born in Los Angeles, California. Raisa's parents are Hispanic. Her father, Renan Almedarez, hails from Honduras, while her mother, Virginia Almendarez, has Mexican roots. The black-ish actress is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Raisa stepped into the entertainment industry at a young age. She initially started modeling in commercial ads and went on to be discovered for acting. She landed her first big role in the Over There television series when she was in high school.

Francia Raisa is best known for her role in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Bring It On.

She studied at Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hill, California. Sources claim that she took part in cheerleading, which explains her love for dance.

Francia Raisa made headlines after being involved with choreographer Shane Sparks in 2006. However, their relationship ended in 2009. The following year, the 34-year-old was linked to Romeo Miller. The duo called it quits in August 2012.

The actress, who boasts a net worth of $3 million, is also known for her friendship with singer-actress Selena Gomez. Raisa’s name started gaining traction after Selena Gomez’s lupus diagnosis made headlines.

In a September 2017 Instagram post, the Rare Beauty founder captioned a photo of herself and Raisa holding hands in the hospital:

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

In 2019, RadarOnline reported that the duo were no longer friends. A reason for the same had not been revealed at the time of writing this article.

