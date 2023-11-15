"This looks garbage": Sony fails, disappoints with Madame Web, gets called a fan-made film

The unveiling of the Madame Web trailer has created some commotion of (for sure) excitement on the Twitter/X-verse.

The new movie is set to premiere on Feb. 14. The film introduces fans to a fresh twist on Marvel's enigmatic heroine, Cassandra Webb. The character, with her psychic powers, offers a glimpse into the "spider world," and has historically been a force (imagine The Force from Star Wars) for Spider-Man and various Spider-Women in the comics.

The Madame Web trailer, released on Wednesday, November 15, has been nothing short of, well, it's been webby, per se, attracting a lot of polar comments and first impressions.

Directed by S. J. Clarkson and penned by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, the trailer (and eventually the movie itself) unveils a new chapter in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, a web of alternate universes and timelines.

Madame Web trailer explained

At the heart of the movie is Dakota Johnson, portraying Cassandra Webb, a Manhattan paramedic with potential psychic powers.

It's a suspenseful narrative, with Johnson's character grappling with past revelations and building connections with three young women destined for greatness - if they can outlive a dangerous present.

Joining Johnson in the ensemble cast are Sydney Sweeney, playing Julia Carpenter, a version of Spider-Woman, and an array of stars, including Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor and Tahar Rahim.

The film not only brings new faces to the spider-world but also marks Johnson's debut as the first female lead in the Sony-Marvel cinematic universe.

The movie weaves into Sony's Spider-Man spin-offs, which include hits like Venom.

It's set to swing into theaters early next year and is expected to be a significant addition to the Sony-Marvel partnership, which has already seen blockbuster successes like Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fans react, disappointed with the trailer

Disappointed with the trailer, fans called out the studio (Sony Pictures) for a sub-par preview of the movie.

The reactions range from utter disappointment to near hopelessness. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter/X, starting with the reactions on a few major tweets/X of the bunch:

Overall, the Madame Web trailer presents a glimpse into a new chapter of the Spider-Man universe.

However, even with its star-studded cast and a possibly good plot (considering the success of multiversal narratives like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: No Way Home) the film is yet to captivate audiences with its fresh take on a lesser-known Marvel character all while pushing the boundaries of the superhero genre in exciting new directions.