"This is not about me": Teenager goes viral on TikTok after claiming she has picture with Michigan school shooter

A Tiktok user recently posted a picture with the alleged Michigan school shooter, Ethan Crumbley. Subsequently, the Oxford High School freshman, Tina, was criticized by other app users for the video.

This pushed Tina to address a sexist hate comment, which accused her of seeking attention. The TikTok creator hopped on to the app and recorded a one-and-a-half-minute video explaining her side of the story and pointing out the sexism in the comment. She also explained how the commenter completely missed her point.

The TikTok video and its ramifications

Tina posted a video captioned:

"It was 2 years ago… I will forever be scared now with who I associate myself with."

The TikTok video had her lipsync to the audio of a woman cursing while the video read:

"When you go through a school shooting in Michigan and now your realizing you have a picture with the shooter."

The video started receiving enough traffic to reach a view count of over 7.3 million. But it did not go down well with many other TikTok users who accused her of using someone's grief to attract attention. One viewer commented:

"Never underestimate a woman's ability to make a tragedy about themselves for attention."

This prompted Tina to make an explanation/reply video quickly. It started with her pointing out the sexism in the comment. She later explained how she did not compare her trauma and tragedy to the students who were injured and killed in the attack.

Tina noted that the video was not made to attract attention but to spread awareness about how one can never know who they are fraternizing with. The TikToker concluded the video by saying:

"This is not about me. This is about people who got killed and injured."

The comments are hidden in the first video. However, the sentiments on the second clip were mixed.

She ended the Tiktok video by calling Ethan "disgusting" for taking innocent lives and asking the commenter to never go back to her account.

Ethan Crumbley, said to be scheduled for a preliminary mental exam, is the prime accused in the Michigan school shooting case. He killed four students and injured numerous others at The Oxford High School on November 30.

Ethan is being trialed for murder and terrorism, while his parents are being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

