Ethan Crumbley shooting: 10 quick facts to know about the disturbing case

On Tuesday, November 30, 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley was allegedly involved in a Michigan school shooting. The mass shooting claimed the lives of four students while injuring eight others, including a teacher.

Later, authorities charged Ethan Crumbley as an adult for four counts of first-degree murder along with 20 other crimes. Meanwhile, his parents were charged with not keeping the handgun secure and safe.

The precursor to the tragedy was caught on CCTV footage where Ethan Crumbley is seen entering the bathroom with his backpack but exits after a while with nothing but a handgun.

Here are ten facts about Michigan's Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley

1) Disturbing drawings by Ethan Crumbley

It has been reported that on the day of the shooting, Ethan's parents were called to the school to discuss his violent and suicidal drawings. The 15-year-old had reportedly drawn about the killings. It was claimed that his drawings were based on video games. Ethan informed the counselors that he wished to pursue a career in game design to explain the drawings.

2) Ethan Crumbley bragged about his new gun on Instagram before using it in the school shooting

Four days before the shooting, Ethan took to his Instagram to share a snap of the new gun his father bought. The photo's caption read,

"Just got my new beauty today. Sig Sauer SP 9mm. Ask any questions I will answer."

3) Ethan's father reportedly bought the gun as a Christmas present

On November 26, Ethan and his father, James Crumbley, purchased the gun on Black Friday. His mother, Jennifer, reportedly shared the news of the purchase on social media and referred to it as his "new Christmas present."

Another post by Jennifer, which has since been deleted, read:

"Mom and son day testing out his new Christmas present."

4) Ethan's notes

The drawing, which resulted in Ethan's parents being summoned to the school, was accompanied by a note which read:

"the thoughts won't stop, help me," and "blood everywhere."

Other notes included,

"my life is useless" and "the world is dead."

5) Ethan's mother Jennifer texted him not to go ahead with the shooting

When the news of an active shooter at Oxford High came out, his mother reportedly texted him,

"Ethan, don't do it."

However, he had already commenced the massacre by then.

6) Ethan Crumbley's father called 911

About 15-minutes after Jennifer Crumbley's text, Ethan's father, James, called 911 to report his missing gun and said that his son may have been the school shooter.

7) Why are Ethan Crumbley's parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, being charged?

Jennifer and James Crumbley are being charged with four counts of involuntary murder. One of the main pieces of evidence for the parents being charged is that the gun was kept in an unlocked safe in their bedroom.

While Michigan law does not mandate a firearm be kept locked away from children, prosecutors used this fact to build a case of negligence against the parents.

8) Ethan's parents reportedly tried to flee

According to CNN, on December 3, James and Jennifer Crumbley reportedly took $4,000 from an ATM, 15 miles away from Oxford. Authorities also reported that they had turned off their phones to avoid being tracked.

This led to a search for them after being labeled a fugitive from the law by the United States Marshals Service and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Meanwhile, their lawyer told the Daily Beast in a statement,

"The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports."

9) Ethan Crumbley's parents plead 'not guilty'

On Saturday, December 4, James and Jennifer Crumbley plead 'not guilty' to the four counts of involuntary murder charges. They are being detained with $500,000 bail set for each.

10) Ethan Crumbley previously searched for ammunition on his phone

On November 21, Ethan's teacher reportedly caught him using his phone to search about acquiring ammunition. It was reported to school authorities, who then left a voicemail on Jennifer Crumbley's phone informing her of the incident.

Following this, Jennifer reportedly texted to Ethan Crumbley,

"Lol I'm not mad at you, you have to learn not to get caught."

Ethan and his parents face up to 15-years of imprisonment per count of murder. However, the 15-year-old's sentence could be much more stringent.

