Who is Michelle Cobb? Ex-girlfriend outs James Crumbley's disturbing past

Ethan Crumbley’s father’s ex, Michelle Cobb, revealed in a recent interview that Ethan’s father, James Crumbley, was a deadbeat dad to a son he had with another woman.
Michelle slammed Ethan’s father, saying she hopes he gets punished for his reported role in the Oxford High School shooting. She also called Ethan’s mother, Jennifer Crumbley, a monster.
Michelle claimed that even when James was earning a six-figure salary, Jennifer had to struggle for a week of child support of $67 for Eli.
While speaking with Detroit’s WXYZ-TV, Cobb revealed that her son is now 18 years old. She said she cried the moment he turned 18 because she thought everything was over since she was dealing with her son’s father.
Cobb also said that James left the son and daughter he had with another woman from Florida while he shifted to Michigan with Jennifer.
Cobb mentioned that James and Jennifer were always trying to find a way to criticize her since they did not like the fact that James had to pay for the support of their son, Eli. Cobb also said that Jennifer ensured Eli never got close to his father and half-brother, Ethan Crumbley.
Ethan Crumbley’s arrest and the Oxford High School shooting
15-year-old Ethan Crumbley was charged with murder and terrorism after a shooting incident at a Michigan High School, where four students were killed and many others were injured.
There was also a meeting between Ethan’s parents and the officials a few hours after the incident. The motive was still unclear, but prosecutor Karen McDonald said the incident was premeditated.
While Ethan Crumbley admitted to the charges, attorney Scott Kozak issued a plea of not guilty. However, assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said that Ethan bought the handgun intending to kill several students.
Deputies immediately arrived at the school on November 30 and captured Crumbley. The sheriff said that Ethan’s father bought the 9mm Sig Sauer gun a week ago and charges were being considered against Ethan’s parents as stated by McDonald.
Ethan Crumbley’s parents were recently arrested and they pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges on the morning of December 4. James and Jennifer had to attend an arraignment on December 3 and since they missed it, a manhunt was started for them. They were eventually found on the first floor of a building in Detroit.