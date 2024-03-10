“This is really disturbing”: Internet reacts as video of fights near Hazelwood East High School leaving one reportedly injured goes viral

On Friday, March 8, a nasty brawl broke out near Hazelwood East High School involving students from both Hazelwood East and other schools that reportedly left one female student with critical injuries. Disturbing footage of the fight went viral all over social media. The footage showed a crowd of students fighting with one another.

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS FOOTAGE AND DESCRIPTIONS OF AN EXTREMELY VIOLENT BRAWL.

In the video, one girl could be seen repeatedly slamming the head of another girl onto the road. The girl who got beaten was left shaking on the ground with an apparent seizure. Netizens were horrified by the viral video and demanded justice for the girl. One X user exclaimed:

Netizens were disgusted (Image via X/@Tomhennessey69)

Disgusted Netizens want the Hazelwood street fight assailant locked up

According to Fox 2, a violent brawl broke out among the students of Hazelwood East High School and other schools near the institution on Friday. St. Louis County Police Department stated that one female student was hospitalized with critical injuries sustained during the fight. Fox 2 stated that the identity of the hospitalized girl or the people involved and the fight location were not disclosed.

Expand Tweet

The fight did not take place in the institution. A statement shared by the Hazelwood School District with Fox 2 read:

"It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt. Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children."

It further read:

"The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved, and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need."

The School district concluded its statement by saying that they looked forward to working with the community for the children's sake and requested everyone to be "kind and respectful" to the families involved in the case during this "difficult time."

Footage of the fight went viral on social media. The footage showcased a violent brawl erupting among multiple students who all fought each other. One girl sporting a black long-sleeved crop top was seen mercilessly beating another girl wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Expand Tweet

The assailant then got on top of the girl and slammed the victim's head against the road multiple times before moving on to another person. The girl wearing white could be seen experiencing what looked like a seizure while lying on the ground in an awkward position. The fight continued around her limp body.

Social media users were outraged and disgusted by the brawl. People wanted the assailant who was slamming the head of the girl to be arrested and charged with attempted murder. People also called for the filming and those standing around doing nothing to be locked up. Here are a few X reactions to the fight:

Netizens were outraged (Image via X/@LorrieAnn25)

Netizens were outraged (Image via X/@LorrieAnn25)

Netizens were outraged (Image via X/@LorrieAnn25)

Netizens were outraged (Image via X/@LorrieAnn25)

Several unconfirmed reports have come out since news of the fight broke, including a report from independent journalist Tom Hennessey, who claimed on X that the injured girl passed away. He also sent a screenshot of an article from RealSTLnews claiming the same.

However, the article has since been unavailable, and the current update on the case by RealSTLnews does not claim anything. The outlet did, however, claim that Kailee was the name of the injured girl.