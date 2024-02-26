WATCH: Pro-Palestinian protesters attack kebab shop in Bradford after restaurant owner refuses to stop selling Coca-Cola

A video capturing pro-Palestinian activists attacking a Bradford kebab shop named Salah’s over a dispute regarding Coca-Cola has gained attention online. On February 26, the clip went viral, amassing over 13,000 views and 133 reposts. The video displays a “violent brawl” erupting outside of Salah’s on Leeds Road, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Reportedly, the violence occurred after Salahudin Yusuf, the owner of Salah’s, refused the demands of a group of pro-Palestinian protesters, who stormed into his restaurants demanding the boycott of Coca-Cola. Upon Yusuf’s refusal, the protesters allegedly "assaulted" him, resulting in stitches, as reported by the media outlet.

The 30-second footage posted online shows a crowd of over 50 people draped in Palestinian flags gathered outside Salah’s, chanting “shame on you” repeatedly.

As a man comes out of the restaurant to confront the crowd, the situation escalates quickly, with the protesters attempting to hit him using sticks and the wooden ends of the protest flags they’re holding.

Netizens react to the row over Coca-Cola, claiming ‘there’s no excuse for violence’

Expand Tweet

Despite panicked voices shouting “guys, calm down” in the background of the video, the protesters continued the attack. Multiple windows of the restaurant were also damaged during the attack.

Miraban, a close friend of Salahudin Yusuf, shared with FtLion that the protesters were gathered to demand the boycott of Coca-Cola in the restaurant. This was despite Salah’s reportedly removing the product "two months ago," said Miraban.

According to him, the mob gathered outside the restaurant was using a loudspeaker to say, "They sell Coca-Cola from underneath the counter and we’ve warned them multiple times."

Miraban described the members of the group as "a rowdy crowd" made up of "cowards" and "some women who shouted abuse."

Talking about how Yusuf was injured in the incident, Miraban further shared:

"He was defending his business. They’ve approached on to his business and carried out the assault out the shop, during which [the owner] was hurt and suffered stitches to his lip."

According to the UK-based NGO, Friends of Al-Aqsa:

"Coca-Cola operates on stolen Palestinian land and is therefore directly profiting from Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine."

Several netizens have since reacted to the video, criticizing the incident. Here are some X reactions about the same:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Four men arrested by West Yorkshire Police following the attack at Salah’s

According to the Daily Mail, the West Yorkshire Police arrested four men following the violent incident taking place outside Salah’s on the suspicion of several offenses, including assault, criminal damage, affray, and possession of offensive weapons. The names of the men – aged 30, 34, 46, and 50 – have not been revealed yet.

A spokesperson of the police shared with Daily Mail how the police were called with reports of a disturbance at Salah’s takeaway at 7.06 PM on Sunday. Upon attending, officers established that it appeared to have arisen from a pro-Palestinian protest.

They’ve also confirmed that, while no serious injuries were caused, the detectives from Bradford District would continue to carry out inquiries.

They further said:

"Officers from the neighborhood policing team have been made aware and will be maintaining an increased presence in the area and are keeping key community representatives updated."

Whether or not more people from the pro-Palestinian group will be taken into custody remains to be seen.