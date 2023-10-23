Justyn Ross arrested: Chiefs WR in trouble for $25,000 worth criminal damage

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross was arrested on Monday by the Johnson County Sheriff's Department. As per reports, Ross was allegedly arrested for criminal charges worth around $25,000.

So far not many details around the situation are available. This is a developing story, and more details will be added once they are revealed to the public.

Ross, who won the National Championship with Clemson, signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He has dealt with injuries throughout his career but after recovering in his rookie season, Justyn Ross was added to the Chiefs 53-man roster ahead of this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He hasn't played much this season as the Kansas City Chiefs are still figuring out, but there were high expectations set for him. In seven games this season, Ross has three receptions for 34 yards on six targets.

It will be interesting to see how this current situation affects his status with the Chiefs.

Expand Tweet

Update: Per Chiefs Radio Net's Alex Gold, Ross has been charged with two counts in the incident, one of domestic battery, and one pertaining to criminal damage. He is scheduled to appear in court later this afternoon.

Expand Tweet

Where does Justyn Ross stand in Chiefs WR depth chart?

Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings

The Chiefs have recently acquired Mecole Hardman via trade, and that puts Ross as the #WR7 for the Chiefs. Their current depth chart is:

Kadarius Toney Marquez Valdes-Scantling Rashee Rice Skyy Moore Mecole Hardman Jr. Justin Watson Justyn Ross Richie James (IR)

With the traded deadline approaching soon, the Chiefs could be active, but it's hard to see them trading for another receiver even if things with Ross go south.

Justyn Ross latest update:

As per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ross has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt List. Due to this, he won't be able to practice or attend the Chiefs' game until his situation gets sorted out.