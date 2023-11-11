What happened to Jamahal Hill's bus? Pro-Palestinian protestors wreak havoc in New York

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was almost involved in a violent situation after his bus was confronted by pro-Palestinian protestors in New York.

Due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, supporters of both countries have begun holding organized rallies throughout North America. On Friday night, hundreds, if not thousands, of pro-Palestinian protestors gathered in Times Square.

The demonstration of support for Palestine was showcased on X (formerly Twitter) by an account posting various videos. At one point, footage of protestors getting into an argument with a bus driver was shared with the following message:

"Man in van tries to drive through march on 47th street and 7th Ave."

It turns out the bus contained UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill in the backseat. Once ‘Sweet Dreams’ saw the tweet, he responded with a different story of what happened:

"No you f*ckin p*ssies blocked out van and started attacking us!! The van is still park at the light behind the line!!! Thank god that the didn’t let me out!!!"

Luckily, Jamahal Hill did not exit the van to confront the protestors. Not only could the situation have become violent, but Hill might have also prolonged his Octagon return. In July, ‘Sweet Dreams’ vacated the UFC light heavyweight title after announcing he suffered a torn Achilles.

What’s next for Jamahal Hill in the UFC?

Later tonight, November 11, the vacant UFC light heavyweight title will be up for grabs in the UFC 295 main event as Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira go toe-to-toe.

Coincidently, this is Prochazka’s first fight back since suffering a shoulder injury last year that forced him to vacate the 205-pound throne.

Regardless of who wins, Jamahal Hill is expected to fight for the UFC light heavyweight title once he fully recovers from his injury.

Hill made his UFC debut in January 2020 after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. He started his promotional tenure with two wins and a no-contest before enduring his lone loss, a first-round TKO defeat against Paul Craig.

Since then, ‘Sweet Dreams’ secured three consecutive KO/TOs before defeating Glover Teixeira to become the UFC light heavyweight champion in January.