Jamahal Hill wants a "controversial type deal" with UFC to open the door for his dream title fights upon recovery

Jamahal Hill will officially vacate the light heavyweight title ahead of UFC 295 after tearing his Achilles tendon during a pickup basketball game at International Fight Week in July. Former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, who vacated the belt due to a shoulder injury last year, and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira are set to clash for the vacant title.

'Sweet Dreams' recently revealed that he hopes the pair have a close, controversial bout so he is able to face both upon his return to the octagon. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hill stated:

"They are definitely two fighters that I wanted to meet in my reign as champion and I do still plan to meet upon my return. I just kind of hate the fact that one kind of has to cancel the other out. For me personally, the best thing that could happen would be like, I don’t know, maybe a controversial type deal, something weird happening. I don’t know."

Hill continued:

"That way they kind of keep their value intact for both to where I can just come back and do my thing, but it is what it is. I’m healing up, I’m coming along, doing physical therapy twice a day, just getting back to it."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments on Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira below (starting at the 6:54 mark):

Hill previously revealed that he will be given a title opportunity upon returning from injury, as Prochazka has after vacating the belt last year. It remains to be seen how the division will look when he is healthy, as his injury will have him sidelined until mid-to-late 2024.

Jamahal Hill reveals he will be present at UFC 295

Jamahal Hill has chosen to vacate the light heavyweight title after tearing his Achilles tendon in July, opening the door for Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira to fight for the belt at UFC 295. Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Sweet Dreams' revealed that he will be present, stating:

"I plan on being there. I’m going to go, I’m going to watch, I’m going to see what happens, and I’ll look the next man in the eye and let him see what’s coming. I don’t really have to say nothing. I can give you a look and you know everything you need to know. I just can’t wait to be back." (starting at the 7:54 mark)

Hill claimed that whoever wins the bout is only sitting on the throne until he returns. It is unclear if he will be healthy to face the winner in their first title defense.