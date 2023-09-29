"Better at getting to those spots" - Jamahal Hill predicts Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira title fight

Jamahal Hill recently previewed the upcoming light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka and highlighted areas where both fighters excel as it pertains to their striking.

During his appearance on Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith's Believe You Me podcast, the former light heavyweight champion noted that the vacant title fight could go either way. He mentioned that the former middleweight champion is disciplined with his game plan and won't fall for any of 'Denisa's tricks.

He said:

"Alex [Pereira] isn't going for that, he's not going for the tricks, he's not going for all the outlet because he has the specific mission and specific points in places he wants to be when he's striking and when he's engaging, and I think Alex is better at getting into those spots than Jiri is." [47:51 - 48:06]

'Sweet Dreams' also said that despite Alex Pereira's discipline, the former light heavyweight champion has an advantage in terms of his MMA experience. He mentioned that he believes Jiri Prochazka could find success should he mix up his striking and get into the clinch:

"I think if he can use his unorthodoxness instead of trying to strike, actually get in and mix...clinch him up, beat him up in the clinch, drag him to the ground. And I think that would more so be his best way of making it an all around mixed martial arts fight." [48:17 - 48:36]

It will be interesting to see what transpires at UFC 295, as Alex Pereira has an opportunity to become a two-division champion in MMA less than a year after his middleweight title win in the same venue.

Check out the full episode:

Jamahal Hill expresses interest in fighting both Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka

Jamahal Hill unfortunately suffered a ruptured Achilles that resulted in the promotion booking Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight championship.

During his appearance on Believe You Me, 'Sweet Dreams' mentioned that he doesn't have a preference on who he wants to challenge for the light heavyweight championship when he returns. He expressed interest in fighting both 'Poatan' and 'Denisa' because they are both appealing matchups:

"If I honest to God had my choice and had my pick, I would have not gotten hurt. I would've had them both be in the position that they are and I would whoop they a** one by one." [48:43 - 48:52]