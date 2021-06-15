"This is not specifically for kids": Jerry Trainor reveals iCarly reboot will reportedly be more sexualized, sends fans into a tizzy

Nickelodeon was the go-to place for kids, and one of their hit shows, "iCarly", is due to get a reboot. The show had a good run spanning the course of five years, and now it's coming back for a second run.

However, this time around the theme of the show will not be PG13. According to Jerry Trainor, the show will showcase a mature theme. It hasn't yet been revealed exactly what this could pertain to, but fans are more than willing to have the show back after all this time.

What was the iCarly show?

"iCarly" revolved around Carly and her friend Sam. After auditioning for their school talent show, Freddy records it and uploads it online; wherein the recording becomes a hit and iCarly webcast is born.

Keep in mind that during the late 2000s, internet fame was not as valid as it is today. It was more about being out there and just doing something. Due to the theme, it'll be really interesting to see what topics of discussion will be brought into the fold for the reboot.

Given that social platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok are now at the forefront of celebrity lifestyle, it'll be quite spectacular to see how the producers tackle this, and how the ups and downs of new-age media will play a role throughout the show.

For the upcoming reboot, Jerry Trainor, who will be reprising his role as Spencer Shay, was the first to reveal that the show would have a more mature theme; and certain adult situations will be presented during the course of the series. During an exclusive interview with Page Six, he says,

"We're going to toe that line, you know what I mean? It's not going to be super-raw, but yeah, there's going to be sexual situations. And you know, I say 'damn it' in the trailer, which had everyone in a tizzy, but you know we're grown-ups."

His statement was not the only thing that sent fans into a tizzy, as fans from around the world took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the reboot.

Going by reactions, enthusiasm and excitement are off the charts for the "iCarly" reboot. Those who once watched the show as kids will now be able to return to familiarity and enjoy watching their favorite characters all over again.

