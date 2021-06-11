Twitter erupts as Minecraft streamer TommyInnit breaks two Guinness World Records

Minecraft star Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons recently added yet another accomplishment to his ever-expansive list of accolades, in the form of not one but two Guinness World Records.

The 17-year-old's career is currently in the midst of a prolonged purple patch, with the past few months leading to sustained and accelerated growth in terms of popularity.

His streaming career witnessed a landmark upswing recently after the Guinness Book of World Records recognized his efforts.

CONGRATS TO @tommyinnit 🎉



- The most followed Minecraft channel on @Twitch - 5,296,209



- The most viewers of a Minecraft gameplay livestream on Twitch - 650,237 on January 20, 2021



💪💪💪 https://t.co/ZxWbbdK1Ej pic.twitter.com/zK9fBtXeZl — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 10, 2021

According to the tweet above by the official Twitter handle of Guinness World Record, TommyInnit has broken the following world records:

The most followed Minecraft channel on Twitch

The most viewers of a Minecraft gameplay live stream on Twitch (650,237 on January 20th, 2021)

His first record is credited to his 5.6 million followers on Twitch, which are phenomenal figures for a teenaged Minecraft streamer.

Regarding his second record, fans will undoubtedly remember his iconic Dream SMP finale, which raked in a whopping 650K concurrent viewers.

In light of TommyInnit's latest feat, scores of fans descended upon Twitter to heap lavish praise on him.

TommyInnit enters Guinness Book of World Records, and fans can't keep calm

According to the official Guinness World Records website, popular YouTuber Jack "JackSucksAtLife" Massey applied for the World Record on behalf of TommyInnit.

Massey himself is the recipient of multiple World Records in the realm of "Most YouTube channels with over 100,000 subscribers owned by an individual (9)."

In his most recent YouTube video, JackSucksAtLife explained how he was able to get TommyInnit's name into the Guinness Book of World Records:

"I first met Tommy in 2019 when he had 3,000 subscribers, and he attended a JacksSucksAtLife meet and greet. I had no idea who he was at the time. Since then, he has had quite a couple of years on YouTube, and now, he has five times more subscribers than me. I began doing a bunch of research, trying to find any possible record that Tommy might have already set. After a while, I found a few possibilities. "

The rest of the video revolved around the entire process involved in applying for a world record, as Jack informed Tommy about his respective achievements.

What's also interesting to note is that apart from his viewership and follower records, TommyInnit also holds the distinction of being the most followed English streamer in the whole of the UK on Twitch.

In light of his recent feat, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of celebratory messages:

imagine being 17 and having the guinness world records for most followed minecraft streamer on twitch and most views on a minecraft gameplay stream on twitch?? AT 17?? all while also having a channel with almost 10 million subscribers i am so proud of tommy :(( — jess :D (@mellohibench) June 10, 2021

yeah my streamer has 2 guinness world records what about it



tommy doodles for the soul yk #tommyinnitfanart pic.twitter.com/YyvgBfPByT — arson🦈 (@foolisharsonist) June 11, 2021

TOMMY BROKE A WORLD RECORD WHAT THE FIUCK pic.twitter.com/SmKa1VARqt — Sarah☆✿ (@Sarahnottfound) June 11, 2021

I don’t know, something about the night changing :) pic.twitter.com/UbNqu63u6w — Coco🛬 (@blackbootwt) June 10, 2021

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO MY STREAMER !!!! — uni 🎸🦝 (@clingyvillains) June 10, 2021

LET'S GOOOOOOOOO PROUD TO BE AN INNITER pic.twitter.com/dDbcb029Rg — out of touch twt || check pinned (@subaruashii) June 10, 2021

LETS GOO THATS MY STREAMER pic.twitter.com/bA7rGrkfkx — Annalise (@Annalise033) June 11, 2021

Ever since TommyInnit joined the Dream SMP, viewership figures have increased manifold, with the Brit's infectious charm and trademark wi weaving its magic upon a global audience.

One of the most notable streamers in today's digital age, TommyInnit's recent feat has landed him in the record books, something which his fans will certainly not forget anytime soon.

From dominating Twitch viewership charts to branching out into vlog-based content, TommyInnit continues to dabble in various genres, with his multi-faceted approach towards streaming reaping rich dividends beyond the realm of Minecraft.

Edited by Ravi Iyer