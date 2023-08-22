"This is terrible advice": GloRilla trolled for urging women to be toxic and delusional in their 20's 

The American rapper, GloRilla recently sparked a lot of controversy online after she shared a video from her car. She addressed women in their 20s as she gave them life advice via her Instagram story on Monday, August 21. In the video, she encouraged women to stay "toxic" and "delusional" as "you only get one life."

The clip did not sit well with GloRilla's followers and other netizens as they slammed the rapper for negatively influencing young women. They took to Twitter to share their opinions on the ordeal and called her advice "terrible."

"Horrible influence for girls" - Netizens react as GloRilla tells women to stay toxic and delusional

The Grammy-nominated artist took to Instagram to express her opinion on how young women in their 20s should live their lives. The Blessed rapper began by saying that individuals in their 20s should be toxic, as they will not be able to go around "slashing tires" in their 30s.

"I just wanna let y'all know, be toxic for the rest of your 20s. You only get one life. Live your Toxic 20s. Don’t get in your 30s thinking you could just go slashing tires and doing all this crazy sh*t. You too old for that now, you too mature," she said in her Instagram stories.

She told her followers that they only get to be in their 20s once and continued:

"If you delusional, turn it up a notch. Enjoy the rest of your 20s. You only get to do this one time."

Several netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions to GloRilla's latest video and accused her of being a "horrible influence for girls and women." They also noted that individuals should be taught how to cope with their issues and communicate in a healthy way instead of being toxic.

While several individuals criticized the article, many agreed with her advice.

Advice given by GloRilla in the past

This was not the first time the rapper addressed her female followers online. The Out Loud Thinking rapper earlier told her fans not to trust and fall for men they meet on a night out at a club. As per AllHipHop, in November 2022, she said:

“If you trust a n*gg* that you met at the club, you’s a hot a*s mess and a God*mn fool. And you don’t got no motherf*ckin’ home training!"

She added,

"Cuz b*tch, you sitting up here falling in love with a n*gg* that you know you met at a place where he looking for ho*s at. He finna treat you like a motherf*cking h*e, b*tch!”

As per XXL, the Memphis rapper also spoke about marriage in May and garnered backlash online.

"So y'all believe in marriage in this generation?? I just couldn't see myself fw one n*gg* for too long," she said.

The rapper was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Performance for her song F.N.F. She recently became the talk of the town after she released Lick or Sum on May 23, 2023. The track has gained 14 million views since its release.