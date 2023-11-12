"This woman is pure poison": Snow White actor Rachel Zegler bashed for ruining The Hunger Games franchise

Rachel Zegler appears to have garnered yet another online wrath. Following the set leak featuring Disney's updated seven dwarfs, Zegler, who would play Snow White in the now-delayed live-action picture from The Walt Disney Company, became infamous as several remarks arose of her disparaging the original animated Disney film.

The actress, who will play Lucy Gray Baird in the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has once again encountered wrath from the Hunger Games fans, with reviewers displeased with the teaser.

The Quartering, a YouTube channel, went on to say. "This woman is pure poison," he says in his video on the forthcoming Hunger Games film.

Rachel Zegler facing a backlash from Hunger Games fans

Rachel Zegler has swiftly established a reputation for herself, whether by intention or chance. The actress has recently sparked more than her fair share of controversy and anger.

At barely 22 years old, the skilled actress has appeared in films such as Steven Spielberg's West Side Story (2019) and DC's Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023). There's no doubting Zegler's brilliance and star power, but the criticism surrounding her derives from her early activities.

However, the path to the film's release has been particularly rocky owing to Zegler's unpleasant and negative statements about the remake and the original picture.

The actress has been repeatedly chastised for her statements labeling the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs animated picture as outmoded, referring to the Prince as a stalker, and criticizing the film's love narrative, as well as her slander of actors Jeremy Renner and Gina Carano.

According to Zegler, the love narrative is unimportant in the new Snow White picture, and the parts played by Andrew Burnap may be deleted from the future film. At multiple press engagements, Rachel Zegler has maintained an uncaring attitude, mocking both the picture she's starring in and Walt Disney's classic original feature film.

Another Rachel Zegler-led film, Apple and Skydance's SPELLBOUND (2024) was also reported to be in trouble. Apple has shelved the forthcoming animated feature film which will be released in its entirety by Netflix. The film has an all-star cast, with Rachel Zegler playing one of the key parts. Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, and Nathan Lane appear with Zegler.

What can fans expect from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

The film is set 64 years before the first Hunger Games film and follows a young Coriolanus Snow, who lives as an orphan in a cramped apartment with his grandmother and cousin Tigris.

Snow is chosen as a mentor for the 10th Hunger Games, where he is assigned to a tribute, Lucy Gray Baird, a girl from poor District 12, and the two build a close connection. Tom Blyth portrays Coriolanus Snow, and Rachel Zegler plays Lucy Gray Baird. Francis Lawrence, who directed three Hunger Games films, has returned to direct the prequel.

A report from Variety said:

“The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has received an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, which means that stars Zegler, Blyth, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, and Hunter Schafer are allowed to promote the film before it premieres in theaters on Nov. 17.”

The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes comes to theatres on November 17, 2023.