How is Jeremy Renner doing now? Social media users shower support as actor shares health update

In January this year, the two-time Academy Award nominee, and the face behind every MCU fan's favorite archer, Jeremy Renner, was met with a snowplow accident, which saw him getting hospitalized due to severe injuries. The Avengers: Endgame star has been updating his fans on his recovery status ever since.
Recently, the Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol actor posted a few clips showing a significant recovery in his health. At the same time, he also shared motivational messages with his followers. Updating about the current status of his health, Renner captioned one of his recent social media clips:
"UPDATE: I've decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive. The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc ). Encouraged after this warm up to press on (don't tell my PT)."
The Hollywood star is seen working out in the said clip, showing significant improvement in his physical health. In another video shared by Renner, the actor has captured his recovery journey from using a walker to move to get on his feet without any support. He also shared a beautiful motivational message that read:
"You cannot walk unless you take one step at a time! #onefootinfrontoftheother"
Jeremy Renner's recovery has also made many of his followers happy, who have showcased their support on social media for the actor.
"Keep up the great work!" - Internet shows support to Jeremy Renner amidst his recovery from a snowplow accident
After Jeremy Renner shared the update on his health, most of the actor's fans responded with love and support. Many encouraged the actor to recover quickly and return to his 100% health. One social media user referred to Renner's severe condition after the January accident and prasied him for his work while on the recovery path.
What happened to Jeremy Renner?
For those unaware, everyone's favorite Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner, was hospitalized in Reno, Nevada, on January 1, 2023. Per the initial statement from the actor's representatives, he was initially in "critical but stable condition" after being flown by helicopter to a local hospital.
Renner was met with an accident when plowing snow at home. The Tag actor had reportedly suffered blunt chest trauma and other injuries after he was hit and run over by his snowplow. The following day, which was January 2, Renner had already undergone surgery and was under intensive care at the hospital.
After the accident, the Avengers star shared his first Instagram post on January 3, thanking his followers for their kind messages. The snowplow accident had broken more than 30 bones, as revealed by Jeremy Renner in April, when the actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the documentary series Rennervations.