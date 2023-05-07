How is Jeremy Renner doing now? Social media users shower support as actor shares health update

In January this year, the two-time Academy Award nominee, and the face behind every MCU fan's favorite archer, Jeremy Renner, was met with a snowplow accident, which saw him getting hospitalized due to severe injuries. The Avengers: Endgame star has been updating his fans on his recovery status ever since.

Recently, the Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol actor posted a few clips showing a significant recovery in his health. At the same time, he also shared motivational messages with his followers. Updating about the current status of his health, Renner captioned one of his recent social media clips:

"UPDATE: I've decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive. The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc ). Encouraged after this warm up to press on (don't tell my PT)."

The Hollywood star is seen working out in the said clip, showing significant improvement in his physical health. In another video shared by Renner, the actor has captured his recovery journey from using a walker to move to get on his feet without any support. He also shared a beautiful motivational message that read:

"You cannot walk unless you take one step at a time! #onefootinfrontoftheother"

Jeremy Renner's recovery has also made many of his followers happy, who have showcased their support on social media for the actor.

"Keep up the great work!" - Internet shows support to Jeremy Renner amidst his recovery from a snowplow accident

After Jeremy Renner shared the update on his health, most of the actor's fans responded with love and support. Many encouraged the actor to recover quickly and return to his 100% health. One social media user referred to Renner's severe condition after the January accident and prasied him for his work while on the recovery path.

Karen @Karen91982975 @JeremyRenner Look how far you have come! Keep up the great work! You are so close to getting back to normal. @JeremyRenner Look how far you have come! Keep up the great work! You are so close to getting back to normal.

Similar wholesome messages from netizens flooded the actor's post, who showered their support for Jeremy Renner:

Danessa @ElRoiParacletos @JeremyRenner 🥲 you are a walking miracle.

Thank you Jesus for answered prayer and Supernatural healing. Btw I only knew of you as the man in this gif I only discovered your body of work after I learned of this accident. ✝️ you are a walking miracle.Thank you Jesus for answered prayer and Supernatural healing. Btw I only knew of you as the man in this gif I only discovered your body of work after I learned of this accident.✝️ @JeremyRenner 🥲😭🙏 you are a walking miracle.Thank you Jesus for answered prayer and Supernatural healing. Btw I only knew of you as the man in this gif I only discovered your body of work after I learned of this accident. ✌️😎✝️ https://t.co/2Bj393rCmI

Tricia @Triciaksgrl86 @JeremyRenner Such an amazing video to see! I'm just in awe of how quickly you were able to get back on your feet! Your fur babies also with you looking out is adorable too! 🥰 @JeremyRenner Such an amazing video to see! I'm just in awe of how quickly you were able to get back on your feet! Your fur babies also with you looking out is adorable too! 🥰💗

Jules @Jules4838 @JeremyRenner Soooo amazing. You are truly an inspiration, Jeremy. Your determination, strength, and fierce courage, is beautiful. God bless you always my friend @JeremyRenner Soooo amazing. You are truly an inspiration, Jeremy. Your determination, strength, and fierce courage, is beautiful. God bless you always my friend 🙏❤️🙏

Irishgirl147 @Irishgirl1471 @JeremyRenner Every time I become a crybaby during chemo. I think about all you went through. I tell myself. If Jeremy Renner can be completely broken and not cry. I can suck it up a do the chemo. Thank you for that @JeremyRenner Every time I become a crybaby during chemo. I think about all you went through. I tell myself. If Jeremy Renner can be completely broken and not cry. I can suck it up a do the chemo. Thank you for that

Elizabeth @l_i_z_b_e_t_h @JeremyRenner Looking through the comments it shows how many people feel inspired by you or encouraged to share their own Story. While you had to endure dark times you brought light to others. Your progress is astonishing. @JeremyRenner Looking through the comments it shows how many people feel inspired by you or encouraged to share their own Story. While you had to endure dark times you brought light to others. Your progress is astonishing.

Arlene Guizado @ArleneGuizado @JeremyRenner God bless you Jeremy and your journey. I hurt my back working in a hospital and couldn’t walk for months. I got an epidural and was able to do PT in July 2022. Have been in PT ever since and do it 2x/day. I can now walk and am back to caring for people again! @JeremyRenner God bless you Jeremy and your journey. I hurt my back working in a hospital and couldn’t walk for months. I got an epidural and was able to do PT in July 2022. Have been in PT ever since and do it 2x/day. I can now walk and am back to caring for people again!

Joyce @jsearles1059 @JeremyRenner You are amazingly strong and resilient. It is such a wonder to watch your recovery over these past few months. Sending love and positive vibes. @JeremyRenner You are amazingly strong and resilient. It is such a wonder to watch your recovery over these past few months. Sending love and positive vibes. ❤️

Some who have also faced similar situations, like Jeremy, also shared their story under the actor's tweet:

Chris Perry @MrCAPerry @JeremyRenner @JeremyRenner Thank you for being such an inspiration, I broke my leg in 4 places in March , it's been a struggle to get back to normalcy. I saw your @DianeSawyer interview and saw the mental strain and guilt you felt. The broken leg was one thing, but the guilt has been hard. @JeremyRenner @JeremyRenner Thank you for being such an inspiration, I broke my leg in 4 places in March , it's been a struggle to get back to normalcy. I saw your @DianeSawyer interview and saw the mental strain and guilt you felt. The broken leg was one thing, but the guilt has been hard. https://t.co/0j3Adpg6Oh

SilliestGooseGaming @OldManIndy79 @JeremyRenner Been watching your progress. Keeps us moving forward. 3/30/23 vertebrectomy of T8-T9, laminectomy T7-T10, and Rods / screws T4-L1. Spinal Disease that was damaging my cord and took 4 months for diagnosis. Last picture was yesterday - 2 months ago I was in a recliner all day. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @JeremyRenner Been watching your progress. Keeps us moving forward. 3/30/23 vertebrectomy of T8-T9, laminectomy T7-T10, and Rods / screws T4-L1. Spinal Disease that was damaging my cord and took 4 months for diagnosis. Last picture was yesterday - 2 months ago I was in a recliner all day. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/zdcHEmUtPc

Every step is a finish line. Recovering above knee amputee. @JeremyRenner You got this!Every step is a finish line. Recovering above knee amputee. @JeremyRenner You got this! Every step is a finish line. Recovering above knee amputee. https://t.co/g7wUkYWYjH

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

Jeremy was hospitalized in January after a snowplow accident (Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

For those unaware, everyone's favorite Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner, was hospitalized in Reno, Nevada, on January 1, 2023. Per the initial statement from the actor's representatives, he was initially in "critical but stable condition" after being flown by helicopter to a local hospital.

Renner was met with an accident when plowing snow at home. The Tag actor had reportedly suffered blunt chest trauma and other injuries after he was hit and run over by his snowplow. The following day, which was January 2, Renner had already undergone surgery and was under intensive care at the hospital.

After the accident, the Avengers star shared his first Instagram post on January 3, thanking his followers for their kind messages. The snowplow accident had broken more than 30 bones, as revealed by Jeremy Renner in April, when the actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the documentary series Rennervations.

