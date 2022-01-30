TikTok's 'Banter Queen' aka Elsa Frost's feud with Chelsey Harwood explained as former gets arrested 

Banter Queen aka Elsa Frost, has been sentenced to jail time following her feud with Chelsey Harwood. The former had posted a series of offensive videos towards Harwood between January 1 and February 23, 2021, which contained transphobic slurs. She had even vandalized her door with paint.

The TikToker was charged with 18 weeks of imprisonment and £650 in compensation, and a victim surcharge. She is also restricted from contacting or referring to Harwood on social media for 12 months.

Long feud between Banter Queen aka Elsa Frost and Chelsey Harwood

Banter Queen is a Tiktok personality whose content revolves around making rant videos towards people she has had a fallout with. She is famous for using harsh language and has had her Tiktok account banned multiple times. Her newest account has a following of over 30,000.

Last year she had a feud with Desperate Scousewives celebrity Chelsey Harwood. The two would often refer to each other in TikTok videos, mocking and criticizing each other. During this time, Frost made several videos where she used transexual derogatives towards Harwood and even drove to Harwood's residence and threw paint at the front door. In doing so, she breached her suspended sentence order for battery in 2019.

QUEEN CHELSEY @chelsey_harwood Justice was served today and someone who transphobically abused me for over a year and sent me hundreds of malicious communications over a period of time has been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison remanded straight into custody and a restraining order plus £500 compensation Justice was served today and someone who transphobically abused me for over a year and sent me hundreds of malicious communications over a period of time has been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison remanded straight into custody and a restraining order plus £500 compensation

The video has since been deleted from the Banter Queen's TikTok account.

The Tiktoker faced trial last Thursday, January 27, pleading guilty. She was sentenced to 18 weeks of jail term, 10 for her misdemeanour against Harwood and eight from her suspended battery charge from 2019.

Harwood was immensely pleased with the verdict and said she was "over the moon" in a statement given to the BBC. She also described Frost as a "vile" and "transphobic bully".

Who is Chelsey Harwood?

Chelsey Harwood is a 33-year-old reality TV star famous for her appearances in Desperate Scousewives and MTV's Celebrity Botched Up Bodies. She has a reasonably large Tiktok account with over 50,000 followers, where she posts videos of dancing and comedy skits.

She has a Twitter account with a following of 36,000 and an Instagram account with over 30,000 followers. She is also a partnered gamer on Facebook.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar