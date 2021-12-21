TikToker claims Jake Paul's win against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley was "rigged" in viral video 

Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul had his fifth bout this Saturday night where he knocked out Tyron Woodley with a strong right punch.

Fans of the junior Paul brother rejoiced over his second win against the UFC champion. However, many noticed small discrepancies in the video that later surfaced. As such, there are several rumors stating that the match was rigged.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Jake was scheduled for a match against professional boxer Tommy Fury. However, Woodley was called to fill in for the latter after he had to pull out due to injuries.

Woodley and Jake Paul had their face-off on Saturday, December 18. The martial artist looked out of shape since the beginning of the match, and was knocked out by a right hook in the sixth round.

Tiktoker Noah Austin (@noahaustinlive) noticed a peculiar movement made by Tyron Woodley just before he was knocked out by Jake Paul.

Among the multiple videos of the fight, one angle shows Woodley allegedly dropping his hand just before Jake went in for the final punch.

The Tiktok has over 125,000 views. Since then, many have reacted to Woodley's body having an alleged pre-reaction to the incoming punch. Twitter is still divided on the subject.

Numeorous tweets were made accusing the match of being rigged. On the other hand, many called for a rest to the matter, suggesting that Jake Paul is merely a good boxer.

Cameron Fidler @FidlerCameron @jakepaul #jakepaulvstyronwoodley I’m sorry but if u think Tyron dropped his arm because he wanted the bag and the fight was rigged, ur just blind to the fact Jake is a good boxer!! He looked at the body so Tyron would drop his hands and rocked him! Dude is a Animal #PaulWoodley I’m sorry but if u think Tyron dropped his arm because he wanted the bag and the fight was rigged, ur just blind to the fact Jake is a good boxer!! He looked at the body so Tyron would drop his hands and rocked him! Dude is a Animal #PaulWoodley @jakepaul #jakepaulvstyronwoodley https://t.co/39mFnQq3MT

Woodley has finally responded to the allegations made by netizens. He said he watched the KO moment multiple times and has no idea why he pulled his defense down.

He praised Jake Paul as a power puncher and accepted that he made a mistake, resulting in his defeat. Woodley also denied any rumors of him retiring post the defeat.

"I'm not done. Please don't look at me with sorrowed eyes. Please do not look at me shaking your head."

Rigging allegations are not new to Jake, who recently posted on Twitter talking about how much he hates the platform and its users.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Ayyo who else fucking hates Twitter? Ayyo who else fucking hates Twitter?

The former Disney star has yet to make any concrete comments regarding the allegations.

