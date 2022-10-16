Tim Pasa murder: 5 key details about the murder case

The upcoming episode of Meet, Marry, Murder on Monday, October 17, 2022, is all set to dive into the complicated murder case of Timothy Pasa, popularly known as Tim.

Pasa was allegedly drugged with propofol, a drug commonly used by anesthesiologists to sedate individuals before surgeries by his wife Barbara. The Centerville woman was later sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder and arson.

Tim Pasa, 50, was a Centerville native who worked in customer service at the Alliant Energy Call Center. He and his wife were allegedly considering a divorce before he was murdered. The synopsis for the upcoming episode of Meet, Marry, Murder reads:

"Tim and Barbara Pasa meet and marry quickly; two children and 18 years later, they seem happy until emergency services rush to their home; a life has been lost in what looks like a tragic accident caused by a lit candle, but a darker truth emerges."

Being a twisted case, this one is filled with important details all around. Below, we have compiled five key details from the complicated murder case ahead of the latest episode of Meet, Marry, Murder.

Five quick facts about Tim Pasa's murder

1) Tim Pasa was found badly burnt in his Centerville home

Tim Pasa's body was found completely burnt when firefighters reached 828 S. Park Ave. in Centerville. Though initially, it seemed he had burnt to death, investigators soon figured out that there was no smoke in Pasa's lungs nor any other signs of burning to death. They determined that he was already dead when the house was set on fire.

2) On investigation, a toxicology report showed the presence of propofol in Tim's blood

Soon after his death, authorities determined that Tim Pasa was drugged to death. A toxicology report indicated that Tim had a concentration of 0.18 micrograms per milliliter of propofol in his system. This was the same drug found in Michael Jackson's blood after his death.

A medical examiner explained that the drug itself is not fatal, but its side effects could be. The usual side effects of the anesthetic include slowed blood pressure and difficulties in breathing.

3) The couple was contemplating divorce before Tim was murdered

Barbara Pasa was charged with the murder of her husband, but there was no lack of motive. The couple was going through a rough patch and allegedly planning a divorce just before Tim was murdered. Moreover, Barbara also renewed Tim's life insurance a few days before his death.

4) Tim Pasa's son, Owen Pasa, played a key role in deciphering his father's murder

The teenage son of Tim and Barbara, Owen Pasa, was involved in deciphering Tim's murder. He had time and again noted his mother's behavior and reported it to the authorities. He said:

"In my personal opinion, I felt her grieving patterns weren’t what they usually were...That she was very calm."

He also testified against his mother in the trial.

5) Barbara Pasa was convicted of first-degree murder and arson

Barbara Pasa was convicted of both charges she faced in court after only three hours of deliberation. She was handed a life sentence for first-degree murder and an additional 25 years for arson. She was also ordered to pay $150,000 to the heirs of Timothy Pasa.

More on this case will be revealed in the upcoming episode of Meet, Marry, Murder on Liftetime on October 17, 2022, at 9.00 p.m. EST.

