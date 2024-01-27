Timberland Black Pioneer Collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Timberland launched its Timberland Black Pioneer Collection most recently. This collection is a four-piece capsule that features a hoodie, t-shirt, and two footwear designs, namely a 6-inch boot and a Euro Hiker.

The Timberland Black Pioneer Collection is currently available for purchase from the online stores of the fashion label. The prices for the items in this collection vary from $35 to $210.

More details about the Timberland Black Pioneer Collection

The Timberland Black Pioneer collection offers t-shirt and hoodie (Image via Timberland)

The Timberland Black Pioneer Collection is available from January 25 on timberland.com, at the Timberland flagship store in New York City, as well as select retailers.

Timberland encourages those who wear their products to leap headfirst into the world of discovery. These views have been perpetuated for years by black pioneers and nature lovers, who have created communities in outdoor settings and reclaimed their place in the natural world.

Timberland collaborated with the Oklahoma Cowboys to launch an entirely novel line along with a campaign as a way to pay tribute to these pioneers in their field.

The Oklahoma Cowboys Foundation is committed to a lifestyle that is genuinely cowboy. This group, which is led by a family and is centered in the community, encourages young people and students of African descent to take up their interest in equestrianism and the outdoors. It also assists in fostering meaningful ties that have their origins in nature.

This limited-release range from Timberland blends distinctive brand design cues with elements inspired by conventional Americana and modern African-American trends. The product line is only available for a short time.

From reimagined versions of fan-favorite shoe models to a rich assortment of items, the Black Pioneer Collection explores the narrative of Black explorers from earlier times and as well as those from today's world. The capsule range is a reintroduction of two popular styles: the Premium 6-inch and the Euro Hiker.

These models have been given an original spin by the addition of fuzzy green suede accents, which have been motivated by the surrounding natural vegetation. While the 6-inch boot is priced at $210, the Euro Hiker shoes will cost you $130 for each pair.

In addition, the Timberland Black Pioneer collection introduces items that are both stylish and practical, such as the Embroidered Tree Hoodie and the Embroidered Pocket T-Shirt, both of which are designed for use during outdoor activities.

This hoodie sweatshirt, which has been introduced for Black History Month as an honor to the courageous Black pioneers who led the path for many of us, is both fashionable and comfortable.

It features mock sleeves, a kangaroo pocket, and a bootlace hood drawcord, and it is available in a tailored version that appears authentic. The rear features a striking appearance thanks to the sewn Tree insignia. The hoodie is marked with a $70 price tag.

On the other hand, the pocket t-shirt is a cozy cotton t-shirt that is made from 100% naturally grown cotton and features a stitched chest pocket as well as a seasonal embroidered label. This tee is priced at $35.

To uphold this tradition going forward, Timberland will additionally contribute $50,000 USD to the Oklahoma Cowboys Foundation, which will keep giving young cowgirls and cowboys chances.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here