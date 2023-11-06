Timex x The Met collection: Everything we know so far

The Timex x The Met Collection presents a unique collaboration that merges precision timekeeping with iconic art. This series transforms the practicality of wristwatches into stunning pieces of art that one can wear, bringing masterpieces from The Metropolitan Museum of Art into everyday life.

Timex, a household name in timekeeping, has joined forces with The Met, New York’s storied art institution, to create a line of watches that are as much about expressing personal style as they are about telling time. This partnership offers watch enthusiasts and art lovers alike the chance to carry a piece of history on their wrists.

The Timex x The Met Collection has officially dropped and is ripe for the picking. Available exclusively on Timex’s online store, each watch in the collection is priced at $99.00. This collaboration is a rare opportunity to own a watch that’s a wearable piece of art.

A detailed look at the Timex x The Met collection

The collection’s highlight is the Modern Easy Reader, re-imagined with the vivid hues and emotional depth of Van Gogh’s "Self-Portrait with a Straw Hat." This watch features a palette of colors that dance across the dial and continue along the leather strap, ensconced in a sleek silver-tone case.

Not just a pretty face, the watch includes a reliable quartz movement and is protected by scratch-resistant mineral glass.

Portraits and Patterns: The Watches of the Collection

Delving further into the collection, there are two distinctive Easy Reader® models. The first displays Gustav Klimt’s portrait of Mäda Primavesi, with the artwork extending beautifully onto the strap. Its counterpart offers Van Gogh’s self-portrait, executed with the same attention to detail and artistry.

For those who prefer a digital display, the T80 models in the Timex x The Met Collection offer a modern twist. One features Utagawa Hiroshige’s "Maples at Mama" print, a piece of serene beauty that adorns the screen and resin strap.

The other T80 is adorned with "Under the Wave off Kanagawa" by Katsushika Hokusai, showcasing the powerful Great Wave against the backdrop of Mount Fuji.

Accessible Artistry for the Wrist

The Timex x The Met Collection stands out as an accessible way for art aficionados to celebrate their favorite works. Each timepiece is a canvas, displaying revered art that transcends time, a fusion of form and function that serves as a daily reminder of the beauty that art brings to life.

Priced at an approachable $99.00, these watches make high art accessible to a broader audience, allowing more people to appreciate the beauty of these historic pieces in a modern format.

Timex has once again demonstrated that art need not be confined to galleries and museums—it can be a part of our daily ensemble.

The Timex x The Met Collection is where art enthusiasts and watch collectors converge. It's a heartfelt tribute to historical art that offers a daily dose of culture. For those eager to own a piece of this exquisite collection, Timex’s online store is the destination. These watches are designed to be cherished and worn with pride.