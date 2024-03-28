Timothée Chalamet's first-look deal with Warner Bros. explored

Following the back-to-back critical and commercial successes of films Wonka and Dune: Part Two, Warner Bros. has partnered with Timothée Chalamet on a first-look deal. The studio has signed the rising star as one of their creative talents to collaborate on future projects.

In their statement released on March 26, the co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said:

"Over the last few years, we have admired not only Timothée’s commitment to his craft, which is evident in the range and depth of his varied roles, but also his unwavering dedication to give 100 percent of his time and attention to every project he has made here at Warner Bros. and elsewhere."

Timothèe Chalamet's recent Warner Bros. movies Wonka (2023) and Dune: Part Two (2024) have earned the studio a combined revenue of $1.2 billion at the box office. This has cemented the Oscar-nominated actor as a bankable star in the industry, thereby leading to the business deal.

What does Timothée Chalamet's deal with Warner Bros. entail?

28-year old Timothée Chalamet is a critically acclaimed actor, but his recent movies have proven him to be commercially viable icon as well. With films like Little Women, Bones and All, and Dune, Chalamet has proven himself to be a talented actor and ultimately one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. It is no wonder that Warner Bros. have added the Call Me By Your Name actor to their talent bank.

In their statement, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy also said:

"His collaboration on the campaigns for Dune and Wonka is something we all enjoyed immensely, and the results speak for themselves. We continue to build for the future of the theatrical film business at Warner Bros. Discovery and are thrilled Timothée has chosen our studio to be his creative home."

Although details of the deal were not disclosed, it has been revealed that it is a multi-year agreement. This does not indicate that Chalamet will only star in movies with Warner Bros. While the actor is free to make movies elsewhere, the deal offers the studio the right to have the first offer or first refusal on his upcoming projects.

In response, Timothée Chalamet released his own statement that read:

"Working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and their teams on Wonka and Dune over these last few years has been a deeply rewarding experience. These are studio heads who believe in real movie making, and I’m so grateful for their support as an actor, producer and collaborator. This partnership feels like a natural next step. Let’s go!"

Warner Bros. has made similar deals with other talents such as Tom Cruise, M. Night Shyamalan, Ryan Coolger, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment, among others.

In other news, Timothée Chalamet will next appear in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which is currently under production.