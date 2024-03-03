Dune: Part Two box office collection dominates with $81.5 million debut, to become 2024 highest grossing movie

Dune: Part Two has had an overwhelming impact at the box office, grossing a record-breaking $81.5 million in its first weekend of release. Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, is already the highest-grossing film of 2024.

The film's success can be attributed to its positive reviews (a 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating) and its planned release in over 4,000 movie theaters across the United States and Canada.

Plus, the appeal of premium large format screens such as IMAX and 70mm helped a great deal to the general public's eagerness to see the scale of Dune: Part Two. On a global scale, the film went on to dominate, earning $97 million for a total of $178.5 million, confirming its status as an international blockbuster.

Factors behind the domestic box office success of Dune: Part Two

The domestic box office earnings for this film can be attributed to a variety of factors. Good press and word-of-mouth, combined with Timothée Chalamet's star power, have greatly boosted the film's popularity.

The use of premium large format screens, such as IMAX and 70mm, has improved audiences' viewing experiences and increased demand. Moreover, the film's strategic release date of March 2024, making it the first major film of the year, permitted the film to cash in on a lack of comparable big-budget films.

Also, the film was able to attract a larger fanbase outside of traditional sci-fi enthusiasts, as well as extensive promotional efforts and director Denis Villeneuve's reputation for creating visually appealing spectacles. All of these contributed to its remarkable domestic box office debut of $81.5 million, according to WBIR.

Will Dune: Part Two become the 2024 highest-grossing movie?

Dune: Part Two is on track to become the highest-grossing film of 2024. As per US News, in just three days, it outperformed many major 2024 blockbusters worldwide, earning $178.5 million.

Domestically, it is expected to gross $81.5 million by the end of its first three days, making it the best-performing domestic film of 2024. Despite initial concerns about its release date, the sequel is expected to do well at the box office, potentially outperforming the original.

The film is expected to be one of the highest-grossing in 2024 due to its strong global opening, positive critical reception, and unique storyline. According to the same source, the film has made $400 million worldwide to date.

Dune: Part Two dominates the global box office too, but how?

This movie has dominated the global box office with positive reviews, record sales, and enthusiastic audience reactions. This success can be attributed to its immersive IMAX format release, extensive promotion, and a well-known cast that includes Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

With an international opening of over $178 million, the film's technical expertise and riveting storyline have struck a chord with viewers around the world. The positive online buzz, high Rotten Tomatoes ratings, and a CinemaScore all point to this film's potential success at the box office.

Dune: Part Two is now in theaters.