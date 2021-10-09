Timothy Simpkins GoFundMe page removed after family asks for $25,000 to deal with suspected shooter's 'trauma'

On Thursday, October 7, Timothy Simpkins, who was arrested for shooting his gun in his school on Wednesday, was released on bail. After posting a bond for $75,000, Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County Jail in favor of house arrest.

Timothy Simpkins would have to wear a GPS ankle monitor as per the bond's conditions. Furthermore, he cannot possess or own any firearms nor is he allowed to contact any of the victims of his shooting. On October 6, Simpkins fired a weapon at Timberview High School, injuring four people, including two adults and two students.

Arlington Police, TX @ArlingtonPD We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. https://t.co/npaNVBDXRp

The police department said that Simpkins armed himself with the gun during an altercation with a few other students. The 18-year-old's family claimed that several people at the school had been bullying Simpkins for months. However, the young accused just shook his head without giving any more details verbally.

Who was injured amidst Timothy Simpkin's shooting?

FortWorthTX TV @FortWorthTXTV This is how the Shooting started, a fight broke out and Timothy George Simpkins Started shooting. He is currently missing, Arlington Police say he may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger LP: PYF6260 This is how the Shooting started, a fight broke out and Timothy George Simpkins Started shooting. He is currently missing, Arlington Police say he may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger LP: PYF6260 https://t.co/p9lvR8tJo6

Arlington Police announced that two of the four injured people were hospitalized. 15-year-old Zacchaeus Selby was injured critically and is reportedly in a medically induced coma. Selby was shot four times. While 25-year-old Calvin Pettitt, an English teacher who had gone into the classroom to help, was also shot. However, he was reportedly in good condition.

Two other people, a teen girl and a pregnant teacher, had received minor injuries. While the girl had abrasions, the woman fortunately did not require any medical assistance from the hospital.

Why was Simpkin's GoFundMe page removed?

Timothy Simpkins' deleted GoFundMe Page (Image via Daily Mail)

According to Daily Mail, Arlington school shooter Timothy Simpkin's close family and friends had apparently started a GoFundMe page to raise $25,000. The fundraiser cited that the 18-year-old needed the money to deal with trauma from the shooting and his father's death.

In the fundraiser description, Timothy Simpkin's mother claimed that the money would be used to arrange therapy and counseling for her son. Before the page's eventual removal, the campaign raised $150 out of the asked $25,000.

However, GoFundMe removed the page and refunded the donors their money. The platform's terms and conditions state:

"(Usage of the platform for) the legal defense of alleged crimes associated with hate, violence, harassment, bullying, discrimination, terrorism, or intolerance of any kind....financial crimes or crimes of deception (would result in the deletion of the account)."

Also Read

Simpkins' welcome home party after being released on bail (Image via Instagram/_rannishaa_)

Meanwhile, Timothy Simpkin received a "welcome home" party after he was bailed out. The Sun reported this as they found out about a young family member posting snaps of the celebratory party.

Edited by Atul S