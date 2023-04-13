Titans season 4 episodes 7 and 8: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more

Titans season 4, the latest and final season of the highly exhilarating superhero series, makes its return with brand new episodes. Episodes 7 and 8 of the series will premiere exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 3:00 am Eastern Time (ET). The series, executive produced by Geoff Johns, Akiva Goldsman, and Greg Berlanti, among others, has grown in popularity among viewers over the previous three seasons.

Without a shred of doubt, followers of the show have been eagerly waiting to see how the new two episodes will unfold, especially after season 4's episode 6, titled, Brother Blood. The last episode saw some intensely woven and stimulating sets of events, including The Titans doing everything in their power to rescue Sebastian before the Blood Moon ritual began.

Titans season 4 episodes 7 and 8 are titled, Caul's Folly, and Dick & Carol & Ted & Kory

Scheduled to arrive on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 3:00 am ET, the highly awaited seventh and eighth episodes of the HBO Max series' fourth season have been titled, Caul's Folly and Dick & Carol & Ted & Kory, respectively. Melissa Brides has served as the writer for both episodes. Greg Walker has acted as the director of episode 7, while the director of episode 8 is yet to be revealed by the network.

The official synopsis for the mid-season premiere of season 4, given by HBO Max, reads as follows:

"In the mid-season premiere, the Titans - with the exception of Gar - are returned to the place they had vanished, the Temple of Trigon, only to find Sebastian and Mother Mayhem are no longer there. The Titans rush to find them before Sebastian summons Trigon, their pursuit leading them to a mysterious town whose populace is hiding a deep secret.

Along the way, the Titans come across a prophecy that may require Kory to make a huge sacrifice to save the world, but Dick's feelings for Kory surface and he refuses to let her die."

The official synopsis provides the audience with intriguing clues regarding what to expect from episode 7 and episode 8 of the show's final season. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the premiere episodes of season 4 part 2 will be full of some riveting and striking series of incidents as viewers will witness the Titans going on a quest to find Sebastian and Mother Mayhem after the team is unable to find them in the Temple of Trigon.

The two episodes will also showcase the team uncovering the dark secrets of a mysterious town, with Kory attempting to sacrifice herself to save the entire world. Thus, viewers are in for two arresting new episodes.

Take a closer look at the show's season 4 cast list

The lead cast members for the series' season 4 include:

Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson / Nightwing

Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven

Anna Diop as Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire

Franka Potente as May Bennett / Mother Mayhem

Ryan Potter as Gar Logan / Beast Boy

Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake / Robin

Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent / Luthor / Superboy

Joseph Morgan as Sebastian Sanger / Brother Blood

