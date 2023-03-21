TMZ Investigates 9/11: The Fifth Plane - Release date, air time, what to expect, and more details

TMZ's TMZ Investigates 9/11: The Fifth Plane is bringing to us the spine-chilling story of how a fifth plane which was also intended for hijacking to carry out the terrible 9/11 tragedy escaped the fate of its predecessors.

The suspicious behavior of four passengers and the subsequent news of the first plane crashing into the World Trade Center on the morning of September 11, 2001, led to another United Flight 23 being denied take off, sparing it from becoming one of the flights that crashed into the World Trade Center, causing mass loss of life and large-scale destruction.

TMZ Investigates 9/11: The Fifth Plane is scheduled to premiere on Monday, March 20, 2023, on FOX News at 9 pm ET. Fox News can also be watched with a subscription to Sling TV or via DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, FuboTV, or YouTube TV.

What do we know about TMZ Investigates 9/11: The Fifth Plane?

The TMZ special investigates in depth what could have been a fifth plane being targeted by hijackers on 9/11 and how it escaped the same tragedy that befell the other four planes which crashed into the World Trade Center.

A series of suspicious activities alarmed the crew on United Flight 23, a 767 that was scheduled to take off at 9 am on September 11, 2001, from JFK and land in Los Angeles.

Four passengers on board the plane in the first class cabin refused meat and were desperate for the flight to take off. Their behavior alerted the crew and while the plane was on the runway, it was announced that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. The United Flight 23 was called back from the runway and was fully evacuated and locked.

However, workers on the ground noticed two uniformed men inside the cabin after the door was locked. When authorities investigated the aircraft, they found that the hatch that led from the belly of the plane into the passenger cabin was open. Moreover, boxcutters were discovered in first-class seat pockets on the plane parked beside the aircraft.

This caught the interest of the FBI. They interviewed the flight crew and even tried to see if they could identify the four passengers who were in first class. TMZ has led a 6-month investigation into this incident and it will present the findings in the TMZ special episode TMZ Investigates 9/11: The Fifth Plane.

Is there a cast?

Since the special is formatted like a documentary, there is no cast list of actors. Instead, the feature comprises interviews of the real people who witnessed the incident.

Interviews with flight attendants, the pilot, and others who believe their plane could have become a weapon of mass destruction have been featured in the documentary. There are also interviews with the United dispatcher, a member of the 9/11 Commission, and a former member of Congress who represented Manhattan in 9/11.

Catch the TMZ special TMZ Investigates 9/11: The Fifth Plane, on FOX news this Monday.

