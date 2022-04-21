Dwayne Haskins' death: Officials release diagram of the deadly crash

Dwayne Haskins' tragic death reverberates throughout the NFL and the country as the former quarterback was killed after being struck by a dump truck while crossing a busy interstate on April 9 in Broward County, Florida.

Yesterday, officials released a diagram detailing the events of the crash, including impact sites and the final resting place for the beloved player (click the link to see the report with the diagram included).

According to TMZ, reports of the crash have indicated that the former Ohio State University legend was struck by at least two vehicles in the fatal accident. Here is the report from TMZ:

“In the Florida Highway Patrol documents, investigators say that after Haskins was struck by a dump truck in the middle of a Broward County highway in the early morning hours of April 9 — a Subaru Outback also “partially” hit Haskins’ body."

There was also a 911 call released by Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, which indicated that her husband called her minutes before the fatal accident. Here's a transcript of the 911 call placed by Kalabrya to 911 after not hearing back from her husband:

"My husband, he was stuck on the side of the highway. He had to go walk and get gas and then he said he was returning to the car on the highway,” Kalabrya Haskins explained to dispatch. We were on the phone and he said he was going to call me back after he finished putting the gas in and I kept calling and kept calling and he wasn’t answering. Eventually, after 10 minutes of calling the phone, eventually, it cut off. It’s not working now. I had his location.”

Earlier in the week, Kalabrya released the date for her husband's celebration of life memorial service to the public. The visitation will be on April 22 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church, immediately followed by a full service at the same location from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Dwayne Haskins leaves behind a lasting legacy

The Washington Commanders franchise drafted Dwayne Haskins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Before his tenure in the NFL, he was a legend as a quarterback at Ohio State University.

In the 2018 season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, he threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns. Each of those is a Big Ten record that still stands today. He won virtually every offensive award at the quarterback position that year and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

He was also named the MVP of the Big Ten Championship Game and the Rose Bowl for that same season.

After spending two seasons with a dysfunctional Washington franchise, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021. He was viewed as a serious candidate to be the successor to Ben Roethlisberger, who retired after the 2021 NFL season.

But beyond the football field, the late quarterback was known as a leader whose infectious smile and personality brought joy and happiness to all he encountered.

That is an even more enduring legacy than his time as an impactful, record-breaking quarterback.

