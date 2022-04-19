WATCH: Dwayne Haskins' father shares touching video remembering his son at his funeral

Dwayne Haskins Jr's father has posted a video created in memory of his son, who was tragically killed on April 9th. Haskins was hit by a dump truck while attempting to cross a busy interstate in Broward County, Florida.

The news sent shockwaves throughout the league and the country as one of the most promising young players in the league suffered a tragic demise much too soon.

WATCH: Dwayne Haskins Sr's celebration of life for departed son

Clay Hall, sports director of ABC-6 and FOX-28, posted a video on Twitter on Sunday, writing:

"I just received a text from Dwayne Haskins Sr including this video which he wanted shared on social media. Prayers to the family as they celebrate the life of their son & brother this week."

According to reports, the first memorial for the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will be held on April 23 at noon at Christ Church in Rockaway Township.

The following day, there will be another service at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

The illustrious career of Dwayne Haskins

Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick, was drafted by the Washington Commanders franchise in that year's NFL Draft after a much-celebrated career at Ohio State University.

During his last year with OSU in 2018, the quarterback threw for 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdowns, each of which is a Big Ten record that stands to this day.

He also holds the Big Ten record for having the most touchdowns (54).

He was also named MVP of the 2018 Big Ten Football Championship Game and the 2018 Rose Bowl MVP.

After spending two seasons with the Washington franchise, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021. He spent most of last season learning under a legend, the now-retired Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Haskins was expected to compete for the starting position left by the vacancy from Roethlisberger, and it was reported that he was ready to lead the team when called upon.

As a representation of the type of hard worker Haskins was, he was in south Florida at the time of his death, working out with a few other teammates.

The workout was voluntary, and only a handful of players participated, but the former OSU star was dedicated to his craft. Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool left a heartfelt message for his late friend and teammate on Twitter:

"I spent your final moments with you and I can’t help but think about how selfless you were in those moments. All you cared about was making sure that everyone around you was okay and I can’t thank you enough for that. You are what I strive to be."

The moment I realized I had lost a brother.



Dwayne Haskins touched so many lives, and his presence and energy will be missed by family, friends, and fans worldwide.

