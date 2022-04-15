"This pain is unimaginable" - Dwayne Haskins' parents issue their first statement after son's death

The news of Dwayne Haskins' untimely death shocked the NFL world to its core. Haskins, 24, was hit by a truck while walking on a South Florida highway last Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death has left a mark on the NFL community, reminding them of just how cruel and short life can be. But the tragic event has perhaps hit none harder than Haskins' own family.

Recently, his parents spoke out for the first time since their son's death. Tamara and Dwayne Haskins Sr. said that multiple services will be held in Maryland and New Jersey through April to celebrate their son's life. The couple was understandably devastated by the loss and told WUSA9:

"We have had such an overwhelming outpouring of love for our son since the news broke of our loss. Anyone who knew Dwayne knows he worked exceptionally hard to achieve such a high level of success at such a young age. He was touched by so many people on his journey to being a standout athlete, and we are grateful to all of them. This pain is unimaginable, and we appreciate everyone who shares in our heartbreak."

The first memorial will be held on April 23 at noon at Christ Church in Rockaway Township. The next day's services will be at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

Who are Dwayne Haskins' parents?

Dwayne Haskins was born on May 3, 1997, in Highland Park, New Jersey, to Dwayne Haskins Sr. and Tamara Haskins. The couple also has a daughter named Tamia, Dwayne's younger sister.

The couple sent their son to Bullis School (Potomac, Maryland) for his education after moving from New Jersey when Haskins was in ninth grade.

Remembering the legacy of Dwayne Haskins

Even before Haskins entered the NFL, he had a storied career in college football. With the Ohio State Buckeyes, he set all-time Big Ten Conference records for single-season touchdowns and passing yards as a redshirt sophomore.

Leading his side to historic Rose Bowl and Big Ten Championship victories, the Buckeye finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting for 2018. His stellar 2018 campaign prompted him to forgo his remaining two years at Ohio to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Drafted 15th overall by the Washington Commanders, Haskins made his debut in a Week 4 encounter against the Giants. After a troubled time in Washington, he joined the Steelers ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

He featured alongside Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger and his backup Mason Rudolph in the quarterback room that season. The Steelers did re-sign the former Buckeye on a one-year deal, and genuine reports suggested that he could challenge Rudolph for the starting job following Roethlisberger's retirement.

