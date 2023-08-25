Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, August 25, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with another encore episode on Friday, August 25, 2023, bringing back the fabled Tournament of Champions, which features some of the biggest names from the legendary 38th season.

The previous season of the show concluded some weeks ago, and the show has opted to air encore episodes until it returns with the 40th season. With the double Hollywood strike still in motion, it is quite difficult to estimate how long exactly this new season will take to arrive. This episode will mark the return of Mattea Roach, one of the all-time greats in the competition.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Mattea Roach, a writer and podcaster from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, will face off against Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California. Of course, all three contestants have shown their abilities previously. For those who do not remember this particular episode (Season 39, Game 45), it will be a thrilling ride.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to evolve dynamically. The appeal of the show stretches beyond ages and generations, having captivated millions in this long and fruitful run. The game show is best known for its engaging nature and offbeat format, things that have remained constant over these many years. The final round of the show also adds a lot of appeal to it.

The final round of Jeopardy! is arguably its most crowd-friendly aspect. This is because, apart from some fun challenges for the participants, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice among fans of the show.

However, this can still be quite a testing process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

Friday, August 25, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"To fight malaria, this former royal estate helped move quinine-producing cinchona plants from South America to India."

This question is from the category "London Locales." This is a particularly interesting topic that has not made many appearances on the show before.

Friday, August 25, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: Kew Gardens.

Kew Palace, currently located in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames, was originally inhabited by King George II. Now, it is home to the famous Royal Botanic Gardens.

Friday, August 25, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!