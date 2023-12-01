Today’s Final Jeopardy! Answer: Friday, December 1, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with new episodes on Friday, December 1, 2023, bringing back another intriguing round from the Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard competition. This round is currently in its last bracket out of the four that took place before the game show resumes with its normal episodes. Like the past two episodes, this episode will see three more returning contestants from the past the game show, out of which, one will go to the semi-finals with a chance to reach the Tournament of Champions and two will go out for good.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Brianne Barker, a biology professor from Madison, New Jersey, will face off against Bryce Hwang, an ophthalmology resident from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Garrett Marcotte, a software engineer from Boulder, Colorado. Garrett Marcotte is the clear favorite in this lineup owing to his 3-game stint during the original appearance. However, Bryce Hwang's gameplay may also pose problems for the other two.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows of all time. It began in the early 1960s and has since then dominated American television with its offbeat format and engaging nature. These things have become a constant source of intrigue for fans across the world. Moreover, the final round of the game show also features some fun additions that make the show stand out.

Out of this, the most important feature of the show remains its capacity to engage viewers through participation. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the questions, along with their answers, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode.

December 1, 2023, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The Goshute, a Western people, called this vast body of water Teittse Paa, meaning “bad water”

The final question is from the category "Bodies of Water." Geography-based topics are usually common and this is a narrowed-down version of the same, making it even simpler.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, December 1, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: The Goshute, a Western people, called this vast body of water Teittse Paa, meaning “bad water”

Solution: Great Salt Lake.

The Goshute refers to the indigenous people of the Utah area, who called the Great Salt Lake "Teittse Paa," which translates to "bad water."

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, December 1, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Garrett Marcotte, a software engineer from Boulder, Colorado, Bryce Hwang, an ophthalmology resident from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Brianne Barker, a biology professor from Madison, New Jersey.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!