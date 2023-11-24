Today’s Final Jeopardy! Answer: Friday, November 24, 2023

Jeopardy! is set to return with a new episode on Friday, November 24, 2023, bringing back the iconic Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard contest, which has dominated the entirety of the 40th season since the show returned from its hiatus. With new contestants yet to arrive after the return of the 40th season, fans have been actively following the various brackets of this ongoing contest. As of today, Jeopardy! fans will witness the third and last semi-final of the Clubs bracket, which will move to the finale on Monday. The winner of the finale will get a chance to play in the Tournament of Champions.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Dennis Chase, a biotech project manager from Palm Springs, California, will face off against Danielle Maurer, a digital marketing manager from Peachtree Corners, Georgia, and Fred Nelson, a university professor from Fresno, California. This is one of the most balanced sets of contestants we have seen on the show this year, making it impossible to predict a winner ahead of the episode.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. The popularity of the game show goes back to the early 1960s when it first started airing. Since then, it has continued to captivate fans around the world with its engaging format and offbeat nature, things that have become a major part of the global appeal. The final round of the game show is also a big reason for its growing popularity.

The final round has many elements that make it stand out. Most importantly, it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. They can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be quite a difficult process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

November 24, 2023, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This company announced “On September 29th, 2023, we will send out the last red envelope”."

This question is from the category "Business." A rather broad category with little to separate anything, it should prove to be an interesting choice for a semi-final.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, November 24, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: This company announced “On September 29th, 2023, we will send out the last red envelope”

Solution: Netflix.

Netflix originally began as an online DVD rental service but evolved into the version that we know today. Earlier this year, the company sent its last iconic envelope out, concluding that side of the business.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, November 24, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Fred Nelson, a university professor from Fresno, California, Danielle Maurer, a digital marketing manager from Peachtree Corners, Georgia and Dennis Chase, a biotech project manager from Palm Springs, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!