Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, November 23, 2023, bringing back the second semi-finals of the Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard competition, which is near the end of its Clubs bracket. The Clubs bracket is the third of the four brackets in the competition.

The winners of each of these brackets will get a chance to compete in the prestigious Tournament of Champions, which is scheduled to take place sometime later. As of today, one participant has reached the finals, and six others remain.

The following participants will compete in the upcoming round of the game show:

Amy Bekkerman, a copy editor from Durham, New Hampshire.

Ed Hashima, a community college history professor from Sacramento, California.

Jen Jazwinski, a youth services librarian from Algonquin, Illinois.

The three of them have been great in their respective rounds so far, and today will be a tough game for all of them.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows of all time. Starting out in the early 1960s, it has continued to evolve drastically over the decades, becoming the go-to game show for all ages and cultures.

The engaging nature and offbeat format of the game show are major reasons for this soaring popularity that stretches across decades. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a major part in the growing popularity it enjoys to date.

The final round of the game show has many offbeat elements that set it apart for fans. But most importantly, the final round of the game show allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a cult practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Thursday, November 23, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"First detected in the Sun’s atmosphere in 1868, it got its name from an old word for sun."

This question is from the category "Science Etymology." This is not the most common topic, but it is not unfamiliar to Jeopardy! to pull something out like this.

Thursday, November 23, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: First detected in the sun’s atmosphere in 1868, it got its name from an old word for sun.

Solution: Helium.

French astronomer Pierre Jules César Janssen first realized that the yellow light around the sun, previously assumed to be sodium, was not in fact sodium. This led to the discovery of helium, which was named after the sun.

Thursday, November 23, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are:

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!