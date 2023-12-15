Today’s Final Jeopardy! Answer: Friday, December 15, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, December 15, 2023, bringing back the highly intriguing Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard contest, which is in its very last stage now. This upcoming episode of the game show will see a face-off between the last three contestants of this bracket and of any bracket, as the pre-season contest is ending after this. This also marks the end of a long line of pre-season episodes that started because of the WGA strike that was still going on then. Fans can now expect new contestants any day.

In the upcoming round of the game show, the final three contestants of the pre-season contest, Yungsheng Wang, a deputy public defender originally from Lafayette, Louisiana; Tyler Vandenberg, a Marine officer currently serving in Stuttgart, Germany; and Gary Hollis, a chemistry professor from Roanoke, Virginia, will face off against each other for a place in the coveted Tournament of Champions. This game's score will be added to Monday's round, which will ultimately decide a winner.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to captivate fans of all ages across the globe to cement itself as one of the most prominent game shows in American history. A lot of credit for this goes to the engaging format and offbeat nature of the game show, things that have become a defining factor in the game show's popularity. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays an important part in this soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many offbeat elements that make it stand out, but most importantly, the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

December 15, 2023, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In 1888’s “Ranch Life & The Hunting-Trail” Teddy Roosevelt wrote his 2 ranch hands were “able to travel” like this animal."

This question is from the category "The Wild West." This is not a very common topic and is quite a perfect one for a finale.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, December 15, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: In 1888’s “Ranch Life & The Hunting Trail,” Teddy Roosevelt wrote his 2 ranch hands were “able to travel” like this animal.

Solution: Bull moose.

Future U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt used his favorite animal, the Bull Moose, in his 1888 memoirs of life in the West and as a Billings County Deputy Sheriff.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, December 15, 2023

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!