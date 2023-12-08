Today’s Final Jeopardy! Answer: Friday, December 8, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, December 8, 2023, bringing back another intriguing round of the Champions Wildcard competition, which has been the main point of attraction since the game show returned from its long hiatus.

This ongoing bracket of the game show is the Diamonds bracket, which is the fourth and final bracket of the contest. Like the other three brackets before it, the winner of this bracket will also go down in the players participating in the coveted Tournament of Champions.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Jon Spurney, a writer & musician from Los Angeles, California, will face off against Carmela Chan, a researcher from San Diego, California, and Gary Hollis, a chemistry professor from Roanoke, Virginia. All three players have previously performed brilliantly in the game show, with Carmela even creating a three-day streak before losing for the first time. So far, three-day champions have fared well in this wildcard competition.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. Its popularity dates back to the early 1960s, after which it has only grown in stature over the many years and seasons. The distinctive format and captivating essence of the game show are key contributors to its enduring appeal, having become defining features throughout its extensive and successful run. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a big part in this soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many offbeat elements that make it stand out. But more importantly, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the game show fans.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming round below.

December 8, 2023, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Before visiting Achilles’ tomb, this man threw his spear onto the ground in Asia & declared the continent “spear-won”"

This question is from the category "Ancient History." This is one of the most common topics that can come up in the game show. It should not be astonishing for anyone following the show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, December 8, 2023

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! read as follows.

Clue: Before visiting Achilles' tomb, this man threw his spear onto the ground in Asia & declared the continent "spear-won."

Solution: Alexander the Great.

According to legends, Alexander the Great declared the area spear-won after conquering Asia in 334 BC.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, December 8, 2023

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Gary Hollis, a chemistry professor from Roanoke, Virginia; Carmela Chan, a researcher from San Diego, California, and Jon Spurney, a writer & musician from Los Angeles, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!