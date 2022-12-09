Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, December 9, 2022

The popular American game show Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on December 9, 2022, featuring another new champion. There have been three changes in the winner over the last three days after Cris Pannullo finally lost his 21-day-long streak. The 39th season of the game is heating up quite intensely. In the previous episode, Sriram Krishnan became the new champion and will return in the upcoming one.

Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Falls Church, Virginia, will face off against Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, New York, and Matthew Ott, an accountant originally from Boston, Massachusetts. In the previous episode, Sriram Krishnan managed to win an impressive $21,800 and will look forward to extending it ahead of the weekend.

Jeopardy! is easily one of the most popular game shows in the world, having originally begun in the 1960s. The game show has stood the test of time and is more popular now than it ever was. This can largely be attributed to the show's offbeat nature and entertaining format, things that have become signatures over the many seasons and years. Apart from this, the final round of the show is also a major reason for its rapidly growing popularity.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



bit.ly/3FhozlE Did A.Z. Madonna and Sriram Krishnan give Ron Cheung a run for his money? Catch up with these highlights: Did A.Z. Madonna and Sriram Krishnan give Ron Cheung a run for his money? Catch up with these highlights: bit.ly/3FhozlE https://t.co/4BFEeqVUOy

In the final round of the show, participants face a grueling test of wit. But that's not all; the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their own homes. Viewers can participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for Jeopardy! fans across the world. However, as this can often be a cumbersome process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

December 9, 2022, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "1970s Movies"

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"A 1975 premiere of this comedy advertised free coconuts for the first thousand in the audience."

This is a fun topic and one that many may be familiar with. The particular film in question is also a remarkable comedy that is still popular today.

Jeopardy! final solution - Friday, December 9, 2022

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: A 1975 premiere of this comedy advertised free coconuts for the first thousand in the audience.

Solution: Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Arguably one of the funniest and oddest films of all time, its promotion was just as absurd as the film itself. Donald Rugoff, the owner of New York City arthouse cinema Cinema II, allegedly paid two actors to announce that the first 1,000 guests who arrive at 11 am for the screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail will receive free coconuts.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, December 9, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy #Jeopardy! The '90s called, they want their vocab back The '90s called, they want their vocab back 📞 #Jeopardy! https://t.co/iUpwmkODkl

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Falls Church, Virginia, Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, New York, and Matthew Ott, an accountant originally from Boston, Massachusetts.

Catch them in action on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

Poll : 0 votes