Who won Jeopardy! tonight? December 6, 2022, Tuesday

A brand new episode of season 39 of Jeopardy! was aired on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, introducing two new players and one returning champion.

According to the show’s format, a game is played by three players, and the winner returns the next day to defend his win against two new contestants. In the latest episode, 21-day champion Cris Pannullo returned to the late Alex Trebek’s stage, after banking $748,286 over his stint on the show.

In the December 6 episode, the customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, played against two participants — Andy Tirrell, a political science & international relations professor from San Diego, California, and Meghan Mello, an athletic trainer from North Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Andy Tirrell

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

I said yesterday how much I like the color orange on Jeopardy! But I’m struggling with where to place the henley in the spectrum of formality in relation to quarter zips. However, this is a fantastic color on him, and his glasses are great!

#Jeopardy Andy Tirrell Fashion 12/6/22I said yesterday how much I like the color orange on Jeopardy! But I’m struggling with where to place the henley in the spectrum of formality in relation to quarter zips. However, this is a fantastic color on him, and his glasses are great! Andy Tirrell Fashion 12/6/22I said yesterday how much I like the color orange on Jeopardy! But I’m struggling with where to place the henley in the spectrum of formality in relation to quarter zips. However, this is a fantastic color on him, and his glasses are great! #Jeopardy https://t.co/eIlqlqoOuW

After maintaining a winning streak of 21 days, Cris Pannullo’s luck ran out in his 22nd game. San Diego native Andy Tirrell became the player to defeat the champion.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round were “The Surprisingly Successful League Of Nations, Kids’ Book Titles In Latin, Wouldn’t It Be Rubbery, Radio, Radio, An “Arm”, A Lego.”

Cris started the game as he did in the previous episode. He found the Daily Double and took the lead on the scoreboard with $7,600. He gave the maximum number of correct answers, while Meghan Mello landed in the second position by scoring $4,200. Andy, on the other hand, struggled to maintain a positive score and banked -$1,000 after giving three correct and incorrect responses.

In the second round, the categories included “World Geography, Big Book Royalty, Animals, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Their Top 40 Debut Album, 7-Letter “W”ords.”

The Double Jeopardy round turned the table for Andy. He found a Daily Double and got the chance to lead the scoreboard for some time. Cris soon recovered his scores and took the lead in the second round, while Meghan fell back to the third position. The scores going into the final round were Cris at $12,600, Andy at $11,900, and Meghan at $4,200.

After many games, fans saw a player scoring head-to-head with Cris. In the Final Jeopardy round, Andy defeated Cris by giving the correct answer to the final question. The 21-day champion, on the other hand, lost due to an incorrect response. Meghan, too, failed to give the correct answer.

Hence, Andy Tirrell won Jeopardy! today.

Andy Tirrell: Tonight's winner (Image via @usdcas/Facebook)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the final round of the December 6 episode, the category was “Plays,” and the clue/final question read:

“A 1609 story in which an exiled king of Bulgaria creates a sea palace with his magic may have inspired the plot of this play.”

The correct answer was “The Tempest.”

To everyone’s surprise, Cris failed to give the correct answer, while Andy was the only one who correctly responded to the final question.

Take a look at the final results of the December 6 episode:

Andy Tirrell: $11,900 + $3,499 = $15,399 (What is the Tempest) (1-day total: $15,399)

Meghan Mello: $4,200 – $0 = $4,200 (What is I had fun t)

Cris Pannullo: $12,600 – $11,201 = $1,399 (What is The little mermaid)

With today’s win, Andy became the one-day champion, scoring $15,399 in season 39. He also became the player who defeated Cris, a 21-day champion and a qualifier for the Tournament of Champions.

The New Jersey native went home with a total amount of $749,685. Meanwhile, viewers will see Cris next year in the ToC competition.

Today’s winner, Andy Tirrell, will return for his second game against two new players. Hosted by Ken Jennings, the next episode will air on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes