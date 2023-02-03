Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, February 3, 2023

Jeopardy! is set to return with a new episode on Friday, February 3, 2023, featuring a new champion in the form of Matthew Marcus. The game show's 39th season has seen players struggle to stay in the game. This is in sharp contrast to the previous season, which saw some juggernauts like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Ryan Long, among many others. Only Cris Pannullo and Ray Lalonde have displayed extraordinary performances thus far this season.

In the upcoming episode of the popular game show, Matthew Marcus, a software developer from Portland, Oregon, who is also currently a one-day champion, will face off against Andrew Bembenek, a construction project manager from Los Angeles, California, and Ricky A. Rivera II, an employee stock ownership plans analyst from Chicago, Illinois.

Marcus began his streak in a brilliant way, decimating his opponents and earning a reported $42,200 in just a single game. Fans will have big expectations from this man in the coming days, given that he succeeds in winning the next round.

Jeopardy! is easily one of the most recognizable game shows in the world. It originally began in 1964 and has since only advanced in stature to become one of the most popular shows on American television. Its engaging nature and innovative format have become trademarks that are now inextricably linked to the show. The popularity of Jeopardy! over the past few years is also due to the final round of the show, which is generally one of the key points of attraction for viewers.

The final round of the show offers many things that make it unique for viewers. But most importantly, it allows them to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as the topics keep changing, not all viewers may be up for the complicated procedure every day. That's where we come in. Below, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode. Scroll on.

February 3, 2023, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! reads:

"Mimi Reinhard, who never learned to type using more than 2 fingers, produced this with 1,100 names, including hers."

This question is from the category "World War II," which is both fascinating and popular because it is based on history.

Jeopardy! final solution - Friday, February 3, 2023

Many would know the story of Oskar Schindler because of the Speilberg film that chronicled the journey of the Nazi intelligence officer and factory executive who saved 1,100 Jews from the brutal Nazi treatment by recruiting them to his factory. Mimi Reinhard produced the 1,100-name manifest that was presented to officials.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, February 3, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Matthew Marcus, a software developer from Portland, Oregon, Andrew Bembenek, a construction project manager from Los Angeles, California, and Ricky A. Rivera II, an employee stock ownership plans analyst from Chicago, Illinois.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of the game show.

