Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, January 30, 2023

Jeopardy! will return with a new episode on Monday, January 30, 2023, featuring the new champion Jake DeArruda. The new season of the show has seen quite a few ups and downs in recent weeks. Before that, only two champions, Ray Lalonde and Cris Pannullo, managed to make a mark as champions in the 38th season.

The upcoming episode of the show will see Vermont native Jake DeArruda face off against Sam Meehan and Sarah Howard. The former had a decent round on Friday when he earned $22,797. However, he will now look to strengthen his position further in the upcoming round.

Originally starting in the 1960s, Jeopardy! has since then become one of the most popular contemporary game shows. Currently, it is on its 39th season, and the game show's popularity can largely be traced to the its engaging nature and offbeat format. Additionally, Jeopardy!'s final round is a major building block in the growing fame of the show. This mainly stems from the ability of the final round to allow viewers to participate from across the globe.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. While doing this every day can be quite a hectic task, this article has compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode.

January 30, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Originally relating to a story of suffering, this word now more commonly refers to strong emotion of any kind."

This question is from the category "Word Origins." While certainly an interesting topic, this also seems to be quite complicated. It would be interesting to see how the participants fare up this time.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, January 30, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Originally relating to a story of suffering, this word now more commonly refers to strong emotion of any kind.

Solution: Passion.

The word “passion" was originally derived from the Latin word "pasio," which means “suffering."

Jeopardy! contestants today: January 30, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Jake DeArruda, a delivery dispatcher originally from Ludlow, Vermont, Sam Meehan, an attorney from Santa Cruz, California, and Sarah Howard, a Ph.D. candidate from Durham, North Carolina.

Catch the contestants in the upcoming round of Jeopardy! this Monday, January 30.

