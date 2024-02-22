Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, February 22, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new and exciting episode of the Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition on Thursday, February 22, 2024. This episode marks the last round in this contest, with the first half of the finale already over yesterday. After a great game in the previous round, the upcoming episode will see the three finalists facing off one last time to determine the winner of this contest.

In the upcoming round of Jeopardy!, Deb Bilodeau, a restaurant server from San Francisco, California, will face off against Jesse Matheny, a customer success specialist originally from Huntington, Indiana, and Mira Hayward, a podcast host from Portland, Oregon. As this is a two-game finale, the scores from today will be added to the scores from yesterday. As of now, Deb Bilodeau has a massive lead with $21,600, while her competitors, Hayward and Matheny, have $2,800 each. Still, anything can happen in this intense competition.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then constantly captivated fans, owing to its offbeat format and engaging nature. The show's popularity exceeds borders and generations, carving a long history in the books of American television. The show has also managed to grow its fanbase around the globe constantly. The final round of the show plays a huge part in this.

The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the show's ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the proceedings by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for game show fans.

However, as this can be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 22, 2024, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"About 30 miles from Florence, a little hill gives this tiny Tuscan town its name, familiar to American visitors."

This question is from the category "On Vacation In Italy." This is certainly a very interesting topic, not one that often appears in trivia circles. It is fitting for an interesting finale.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution, and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, February 22, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: About 30 miles from Florence, a little hill gives this tiny Tuscan town its name, familiar to American visitors.

Solution: Monticello.

Monticello is a hamlet in Tuscany, about 30 miles southeast of Florence. Its literal translation is "little hill." It is also popular among American visitors to Italy.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, February 22, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Deb Bilodeau, a restaurant server from San Francisco, California; Jesse Matheny, a customer success specialist originally from Huntington, Indiana; and Mira Hayward, a podcast host from Portland, Oregon.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

