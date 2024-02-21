Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, bringing back the iconic Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition, which is now in its closing stages. This episode will mark the finale of the long-running Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition. Like the previous finales, this will be a two-game total-point affair, which means today's points will be added to tomorrow's to determine a winner. Fans will also be elated that we are only two days away from the highly anticipated Tournament of Champions.

In the upcoming round of the game show, the three finalists, Deb Bilodeau, a restaurant server from San Francisco, California; Jesse Matheny, a customer success specialist originally from Huntington, Indiana; and Mira Hayward, a podcast host from Portland, Oregon, will face off against each other to determine a winner, or at least get a head start for the winning place. It is also expected to be a tightly contested round, given that all the contestants have been great up to this point.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of American television. Its long history stretches back over six decades, though it has aired for over forty years. With its engaging format and offbeat nature, the game show has remained a fan favorite since its inception, even making its way to pop culture in the process. The final round of the game show is also considered an essential tool in its arsenal, regularly helping the show gain better viewership.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the primary reasons for the show's popularity worldwide. This is because the final round allows viewer participation from the comfort of their respective homes. Viewers can participate by guessing the answer to the final question before the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 21, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In 1896, 15 years after a famous showdown, this man was accused of fixing a championship boxing match."

This question is from the category "19th Century Americans." This is a specific topic and should be narrowed down for most who attempt it.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: In 1896, 15 years after a famous showdown, this man was accused of fixing a championship boxing match.

Solution: Wyatt Earp.

Wyatt Earp was selected to referee a championship boxing match between Bob Fitzsimmons and Tom Sharkey. Many believed that Earp's decision to award Sharkey was because he had wagered on Sharkey.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, February 21, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! are Deb Bilodeau, a restaurant server from San Francisco, California; Jesse Matheny, a customer success specialist originally from Huntington, Indiana; and Mira Hayward, a podcast host from Portland, Oregon.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

