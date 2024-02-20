Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, bringing back another exciting round of the Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition. This increasingly exciting contest has reached one of its peak points, with the next episode ready to air the third and last semi-final of this round. This also means that we are days away from the Tournament of Champions, which is one of the most anticipated events in the game show all year.

In the upcoming round, Kat Jepson, an artist from Roanoke, Virginia, will face off against Alex Gordon, a surgical resident originally from Somers, New York, and Jesse Matheny, a customer success specialist originally from Huntington, Indiana. This round means a lot more because this will see the last contestant enter the finale of a long-drawn competition. The three are also very well-matched, making it an exciting round.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. Its long history traces back to 1964, when it first aired. Though it has had its breaks in between, the show has run for over 40 years now. Over this duration, the show's offbeat format and engaging nature have stood the test of time, making it a global phenomenon. Moreover, the final round of the game show plays a crucial part in its growing popularity.

The final round of the game show features many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can be a part of the game show by guessing the final question's answer from the comfort of their homes. Over the years, this has become a usual routine for fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 20, 2024, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"He’s the most recent presidential candidate to have officially declared his opponent in that campaign the victor."

This question is from the category "Presidential Elections." This topic has come before in the game show and should not pose a huge threat to trivia buffs, especially those with knowledge of American politics.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: He’s the most recent presidential candidate to have officially declared his opponent in that campaign the victor.

Solution: Al Gore.

Al Gore lost to George W. Bush in 2000 when the former was the vice president.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Kat Jepson, an artist from Roanoke, Virginia, Alex Gordon, a surgical resident originally from Somers, New York, and Jesse Matheny, a customer success specialist originally from Huntington, Indiana.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

