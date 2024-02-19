Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, February 19, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, February 19, 2024, bringing back another exciting round of the popular game show, which is currently in between the Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition. The competition has been going on for a long time now, and it is finally drawing to an end with another semi-final in the upcoming round. This also marks the final round of the Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition, following which the game show will move on to the highly anticipated Tournament of Champions.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Diandra D’Alessio, a technical writer from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, will face off against Deb Bilodeau, a restaurant server from San Francisco, California, and Taylor Clagett, a marketing director originally from Chesapeake Beach, Maryland. Since all the contestants have been great in their respective appearances, it is impossible to predict a winner for today's episode, which, in turn, makes things even more exciting for viewers.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. The long history of the show dates back to the early 1960s. Though it has had breaks in between, it has aired for over forty years now, during which time it has also become the most popular game show of its time. It continues to be just as relevant today, thanks to its offbeat format and engaging nature. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a crucial part in this growing popularity.

The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can be a difficult process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 19, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! reads:

"Nova Scotian William Knapp Buckley devised a widely used antitussive, meaning a drug used against this."

This question is from the category "Canadian Medicine." This is an offbeat twist on a common topic, but the twist makes it a niche topic. It will be interesting to see how the participants react to this.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, February 19, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Nova Scotian William Knapp Buckley devised a widely used antitussive, meaning a drug used against this.

Solution: Coughing.

Buckley's was founded in 1919 by William Knapp Buckley, with Frank Buckley, the adopted son of William Knapp Buckley, as its pitchman. Its cough syrup had a slogan that said, "It Tastes Awful. And It Works," which has been immensely popular.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, February 19, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Diandra D’Alessio, a technical writer from Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Deb Bilodeau, a restaurant server from San Francisco, California; and Taylor Clagett, a marketing director originally from Chesapeake Beach, Maryland.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!