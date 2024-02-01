Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, February 1, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, February 1, 2024, bringing back the exciting Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition, which also happens to be in one of its most crucial stages. The upcoming round of the game show will feature the three finalists for this particular round of Champions Wildcard competition, which has continued for weeks. This round will mark one out of two finals that will conclude this round.

In the upcoming round of the game show, the three finalists, Michael Menkhus, Andy Tirrell, and Juveria Zaheer, will face off against each other. All three contestants in this round have come a long way and are great at the game. This should mark the most exciting phase of the competition.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most well-known game shows in the world. Over the years, it has remained ahead of its competition, thanks to its offbeat format and engaging nature. The game show, which stretches back to the early 1960s, has continued to be consistent and only increased in stature. The final round of the game show also plays a huge part in its popularity.

The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out. Among these, the ability to allow viewer participation is its strongest. Before the final round, viewers usually guess the correct answer to the final question. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, as it can still be a long-drawn process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 1, 2024, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming episode of the game show reads:

"The first city in Australia with a municipal government, this state capital bears the name of a queen."

This question is from the category "Geography." This category is among the most common ones that come in the game show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, February 1, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: The first city in Australia with a municipal government, this state capital bears the name of a queen.

Solution: Adelaide.

Adelaide, the capital of South Australia, received municipal governance in 1840, making it the first city to do so on the continent. It was named after Queen Adelaide, the wife of King William IV of England, and remains one of the most important cities in Australia.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, February 1, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, Andy Tirrell, a political science & international relations professor from San Diego, California, and Michael Menkhus, a data analyst from Kansas City, Missouri.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!