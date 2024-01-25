Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, January 25, 2024, bringing back yet another round of the Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition, which has been going on for quite a while now.

This upcoming episode will mark another quarter-final of the contest, as it continues to deal with contestants from the previous season. The WGA strike resulted in the schedule of the game show being reinvented, due to which we might not see any new contestants till April 2024.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Johanna Stoberock will face off against Connor Sears and Alec Chao. This is the eighth quarter-final of the first round, which means two more contestants will be eliminated today. Connor Sears will surely be the favorite of the night after his performance in the game show earlier.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. This is largely because of the historic achievements of the show that started back in the early 1960s. Over the years, the game show has continued to hold on to its offbeat format and engaging nature, which has consistently aided in the game show's growing popularity around the globe. Moreover, it also boasts an incredible final round that plays a huge part in its growing popularity.

The final round of the game show allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes, which has now turned into its major upside. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 25, 2024, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"An intended sequel to this 1869 work centered on the Decembrists, a group of veterans who largely served in the Napoleonic Wars."

This question is from the category "Classic Literature." This is among the more common topics in the trivia world. It is also an interesting question and should provide fans with an interesting round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, January 25, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: An intended sequel to this 1869 work centered on the Decembrists, a group of veterans who largely served in the Napoleonic Wars.

Solution: War and Peace.

One of the most famous novels of all time, Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace was originally intended to be a trilogy with Decembrists as the sequel. It is now believed that Tolstoy lost interest in the project and gave it up.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, January 25, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Johanna Stoberock, an adjunct professor and fiction writer from Walla Walla, Washington, Connor Sears, a copy editor from Queens, New York, and Alec Chao, a management and program analyst originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

