Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, January 18, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, January 18, 2024, bringing back the intriguing set of tournaments that have dominated the entirety of the 40th season. This upcoming episode will mark the third quarter-final of group one of Winter 2024’s Champions Wildcard competition.

Given that the entire schedule of the show was derailed because of the WGA strikes, it is unlikely that the show will return to its regular ways before April of this year. Till then, the exciting tournaments are here to keep fans hooked.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Martha Bath will face off against Kendra Westerhaus and Nik Berry. At this stage of the contest, it is safe to assume that all the contestants will pack a punch in their respective performances, making it an intriguing watch for every fan around the globe.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It kicked off in the early 1960s and has since then continued to amuse fans across the world, thanks to its offbeat format and engaging nature. These elements have propelled the game show to great heights over the many decades, making it a fan favorite in the genre. A lot of this also stems from the final round of the game show, which is arguably its most interesting aspect.

The final round has many challenges for the contestants that make it an interesting watch. However, most importantly, this round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, as this can be a complex procedure, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 18, 2024, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"After the Vietnam War, Vietnam got bogged down in a campaign against this leader whom it managed to overthrow in 1979."

This question is from the category "20th Century History." This is among the most common topics in the game show and should not come across as a surprise to the participants.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, January 18, 2024

The final question and answer to the upcoming round read as follows:

Solution: Pol Pot.

Vietnam became embroiled in a war with Pol Pot's Democratic Kampuchea, following the infamous Vietnam War. By 1979, the totalitarian Khmer Rouge, led by Pol Pot, was removed from power.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, January 18, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Martha Bath, a retired CPA from Seattle, Washington, Kendra Westerhaus, a licensed psychologist from Pocatello, Idaho, and Nik Berry, a social studies teacher from Baltimore, Maryland.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!